A Different World Sequel Series Cast, Creative Team Announced

Netflix dropped casting/creative team news and an official overview for Showrunner Felicia Pride's A Different World sequel series.

Fans of the iconic '90s sitcom have a lot to be excited about, with Netflix announcing details on Showrunner/EP Felicia Pride's (Grey's Anatomy, Bel-Air) upcoming A Different World sequel series. Maleah Joi Moon (Hell's Kitchen) stars as Deborah, the free-spirited, well-intentioned yet rebellious youngest child of Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy's original characters, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert.. The series follows Deborah as she enters her freshman year at their HBCU alma mater and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape. She sets out to build her own legacy — while having the time of her life — alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest.

Joining Moon are Alijah Kai (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel. Original series director and producer Debbie Allen is returning as executive producer and will direct three episodes (including the series opener). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood (Get on the Bus, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers (That '90s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Rosanne, A Different World).

"It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life," shared Pride. "I am so proud of the work we're doing to reimagine 'A Different World' for beloved fans and new generations alike." Allen added, "There couldn't be a better time than now to reboot 'A Different World.' Our show changed lives, tripled the enrollment of historically black colleges, and gave a strong voice and platform for Young Black America. The incredible fresh young talent we have discovered, paired with the lovable audience favorite OGs, makes this much-anticipated return a must-see on Netflix." The Blythewoods shared, "'A Different World' changed everything for us. It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy — one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility."

