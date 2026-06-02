Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry Season 1 Hits Digital Today, 4K Blu-ray In April 2027

Heated Rivalry is now available on your preferred digital service and will get 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases in April 2027.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry Season 1 is now available to own on digital, letting fans add the breakout romance drama today.

Heated Rivalry Season 1 is also headed to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, with physical editions arriving in April 2027.

The April 2027 Heated Rivalry release date could hint at Season 2 plans, though no official premiere timing is confirmed.

Heated Rivalry may miss Emmy eligibility for Season 1, but its surging popularity keeps the buzz strong for what’s next.

Heated Rivalry might not be eligible for Emmys, but it is eligible for your collection. The first season of the steamy show that took over the world not too long ago is now available to own on your preferred digital service, but they have also announced that the season will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD in April 2027. Could that be when they are planning to release season 2? Hmm… artwork for the release will be revealed later this summer. The show stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, two hockey players on rival teams who are secretly involved in a steamy off-ice relationship. It also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Sophie Nélisse, and Dylan Walsh.

Heated Rivalry Fans Will Gobble This Up

Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two teenagers evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off of it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can't ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there's room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

I have not sat down and watched this yet, but I hear great things, and not just from social media. It is kind of a shame that the show will not be nominated at the Emmys, but you can bet your ass that they will have the cast there and exploit it as much as they possibly can. I am sure that for Season 2, they will find some kind of loophole to change that.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!