Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: BATMAN #10 by Matt Fraction, jorge jimenez

The Death Of A Big Name Batman Villain in Batman #10 (Spoilers)

The Death Of A Big Name Batman Villain in Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #10 escalates Gotham’s chaos as Vandal Savage, Poison Ivy, and the Minotaur tighten their grip on the city.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez introduce the Minotaur as a brutal power broker enforcing cartel justice across Gotham.

Batman #10 appears to kill off one Batman’s oldest villains, in a sudden and violent attack.

With Wayne Manor destroyed and the Bat-Family reeling, Batman #10 sets up even bigger fallout still to come.

Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics tomorrow… we've seen Vandal Savage made Police Commissioner of Gotham, Poison Ivy made Gotham Mayor, Barbara Gordon banged up, and Wayne Manor blown up. They've only just started. Because there are other players in the field, such as The Mintaur, controlling the crime families of Gotham through fear and intimidation, but also showing another side to him,

That The Minotaur could be useful, as a crime against one of them is a crime against them all. And The Minotaur#s henchmen are clearly a lot more adept than the usual Gotham, bad guy…

The round glasses of Hugo Strange. First appearing in Detective Comics #36 in 1940 and created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, fe is one of Batman's oldest recurring villains, predating even the Joker. Or rather, he was…

As the Minotaur has his sights set on providing reassuring justice over anyone who threatens his cartel members…

Hugo Strange is typically portrayed as a brilliant but insane psychologist, psychiatrist, and scientist and psychology, hypnosis, chemistry, biology, and genetic engineering in his schemes. But it seems he can't outrun a hail of bullets, trapdoor or no trapdoor… Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics tomorrow. There'a lot more yet to spill out…

BATMAN #10

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

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