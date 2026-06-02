Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Shut Down by NBC, Canceled After 2 Seasons

NBC has canceled JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, though the series may be shopped for a new home.

Article Summary NBC has canceled The Hunting Party after two seasons, ending hopes that the Melissa Roxburgh procedural would return.

The Hunting Party struggled in live ratings, but its delayed viewing and strong Netflix numbers fueled Season 3 optimism.

Cancellation news arrived weeks after NBC unveiled its new primetime slate, underscoring how close renewal talks went.

The Hunting Party may still survive, with Universal Television reportedly shopping the canceled NBC drama to new buyers.

Though JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party wasn't exactly killing it ratings-wise during its debut airing on NBC, the story was different on the delayed viewing side. In fact, it was the show's over-the-top performance on Netflix that left fans with some hope that a third season could be on the way. Unfortunately, that hope came to an end on Tuesday with the news that The Hunting Party has been canceled after two seasons. The news comes close to a month after NBC rolled out its upcoming primetime schedule, which gives you a better sense of just how back-and-forth talks went. But it may not be the end for the procedural, with reports that Universal Television, which produces the series, is currently shopping the series for a new home.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

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