Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: On The Set Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Odyssey, highlighting the film's scope and spectacle.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled a new The Odyssey behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting the film’s scale and practical ambition.

The Odyssey is shaping up as one of summer 2026’s biggest releases, with Christopher Nolan aiming for a massive epic.

The featurette highlights the cast’s experience working with Nolan and teases the spectacle driving The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan’s realism-first approach gives The Odyssey a grounded feel, even as it adapts Homer’s mythic tale.

No matter how we swing it, The Odyssey will be one of the biggest movies of the summer, one way or another. Christopher Nolan's movies have always been massive spectacles, but when you add one of the biggest epics ever put to paper and a director who wants everything to be done practically, you know you're going to get something huge. We have a behind-the-scenes featurette discussing the size and scope of the film, featuring several members of the large and impressive cast discussing the movie and working under Nolan. The interesting thing about Nolan and his need for everything to be practical is that it's almost working against this film. The Odyssey is not based on history or fact, but Nolan always leans into practical elements and realism, and people are forgetting that and treating it like a historical biopic.

The Odyssey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It was never a myth, it's a legacy. A film by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is in theaters July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

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