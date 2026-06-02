Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, star wars visions, Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Set for Anime Expo 2026

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will be getting a spotlight during next month's Anime Expo 2026.

Article Summary Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi gets a major Anime Expo 2026 spotlight ahead of its Disney+ debut.

James Waugh first revealed The Ninth Jedi spinoff at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, expanding Kara and Juro's story.

The Anime Expo panel is set for July 2 in Los Angeles, featuring a first look and screening of the series premiere.

Kenji Kamiyama, Shunsuke Tada, Hitoshi Ito, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes will discuss the new Star Wars: Visions series.

During Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions EP James Waugh offered a look at what Volume 3 had to offer: nine short films from Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus Co., Production I.G., Studio Trigger, Anima, David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio. In addition, Waugh announced that Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi would be available on Disney+ in 2026. Writer and director Kenji Kamiyama took to the stage to thank the audience for their support and enthusiasm for the adventures of Kara and Juro in "The Ninth Jedi" that were continuing in both "Visions" and the upcoming spinoff series. Well, it's 2026 – and it looks like Anime Expo (running from July 2nd through the 5th at the Los Angeles Convention Center) will be the place to be for more intel.

On Tuesday, Anime Expo's social media announced that "First Look: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" is set for Thursday, July 2nd, in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom (from 6:00 pm – 7:20 pm). With the event set to hit in a little more than a month, here's a look at the official overview that was released for the Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi spotlight – which includes a special screening of the series opener (with English subtitles) and a chance to hear from the creative team behind the animated spinoff.

Join Production I.G and Lucasfilm for a special screening of the first episode of "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi," a brand-new, animated limited series arriving this summer on Disney+! Hear directly from the creative team about the making of the series during a special panel featuring Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama, Director Shunsuke Tada, Producer Hitoshi Ito, and Lucasfilm Executive Producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. The episode will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

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