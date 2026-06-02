Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate: Mallozzi & Wright on Cancellation News, Praise Gero's Vision

Stargate consulting producers Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi responded to the cancellation news and praised Martin Gero's vision.

A little less than seven months after the project was first announced, fans were hit today with the news that Amazon wouldn't be moving forward with Martin Gero (NBC's Blindspot, "Stargate" universe) and consulting producers Brad Wright and Joseph Mallozzi's new Stargate series. Now, Wright and Mallozzi have taken to social media to offer their thoughts on Amazon's decision. In addition, we learn more about Gero's vision, described by Mallozzi as "a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon. It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family."

"Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this…," Mallozzi began his post in response to the news. "Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon. It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025."

Mallozzi continued, "As of today, officially, that original vision is no more. We'll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters – or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past. My heart breaks. For the incredibly talented writers who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. For Martin who maintained an unwavering positive outlook throughout despite the challenges, and who always strove to make a show that would honor the fans while welcoming a new audiences. And for the long-suffering Stargate fandom who waited so long and came so close to getting a show they truly would have loved." Wright added, "Martin and his team were doing amazing work and I wish the world got to see it. I wish I got to see it, too."

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this… Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that… pic.twitter.com/0D6S3QbiKa — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) June 3, 2026

Martin and his team were doing amazing work and I wish the world got to see it. I wish I got to see it, too. — Brad Wright 🇨🇦 (@bradtravelers) June 3, 2026

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) were set to serve as executive producers, alongside Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich (the minds behind the 1994 film). "Stargate" Universe veterans Wright and Mallozzi were set to serve as consulting producers. Springboarding from the 1994 feature film, the franchise's universe would continue to grow over the course of 30 years to include television series Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007), Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009), and Stargate Universe (2009-2011). In addition, the franchise has found life in other media, including the animated Stargate Infinity (2002-2003), the web series Stargate Origins (2018), and more.

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