Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate Closed: Amazon Not Moving Forward with Martin Gero Series

Reports are that Amazon has decided not to move forward with a new Stargate series from Martin Gero, and EPs Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich.

Article Summary Amazon has reportedly scrapped Martin Gero’s new Stargate series, ending the project announced in November 2025.

Variety reports Amazon worried Gero’s Stargate vision would appeal mostly to longtime fans, not a wider audience.

Martin Gero was set to write, showrun, and executive produce, with Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi consulting.

Despite the setback, Amazon is still exploring ways to expand Stargate, the sci-fi franchise launched by the 1994 film.

Back in November 2025, Amazon MGM Studios made a whole lot of "Stargate" fans very happy, announcing that a new series was on its way from Martin Gero (NBC's Blindspot, "Stargate" universe). Gero, consulting producers Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, Darren Sumner from GateWorld.net, and David Read from DialTheGate.com participated in a video conversation to announce the news and provide more details on what viewers can expect. Gero was set to serve as series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the new Stargate series. But now, Variety is reporting exclusively that the project is not moving forward at Amazon. Reports are that "Amazon execs were concerned that Gero's take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise's already dedicated fanbase," and that Amazon is still looking for ways to expand on the franchise.

"Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series; Stargate taught me everything about making television — it's written into my DNA," Gero shared when the news of the project was first announced last year. "I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who've kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one's for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you're in for something extraordinary."

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) were set to serve as executive producers, alongside Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich (the minds behind the 1994 film). "Stargate" Universe veterans Wright and Mallozzi were set to serve as consulting producers. Springboarding from the 1994 feature film, the franchise's universe would continue to grow over the course of 30 years to include television series Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007), Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009), and Stargate Universe (2009-2011). In addition, the franchise has found life in other media, including the animated Stargate Infinity (2002-2003), the web series Stargate Origins (2018), and more.

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