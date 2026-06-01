Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on "Big and Bold" Courtroom Reveal Scene

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox on what that big reveal means for Season 3, wanting David Tennant's Purple Man to appear, and more.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again ends Season 2 with Matt Murdock revealing in court that he is Daredevil to challenge Fisk.

Charlie Cox calls the courtroom confession “big and bold,” stressing it is a hard twist to reverse in this grounded MCU story.

The reveal helps Matt defend Karen Page and directly confront Mayor Wilson Fisk over his anti-vigilante law and crimes.

Cox also floats David Tennant’s Purple Man for Daredevil: Born Again, teasing wild Season 3 and Defenders-era possibilities.

When it comes to high-profile superhero moments, Robert Downey Jr helped set a bar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when his Tony Stark admitted to being the hero, Iron Man, at the end of the 2008 film of the same name. Fast forward 18 years later in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again in season two's climactic courtroom scene in the season finale when Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to help prove his case, help defend his partner Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) by having his rival, Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) on the stand on the constitutionality of his anti-vigilante law by outing himself as the Daredevil to prove the Kingpin's crimes as a personal witness along with Page to his weapons smuggling ring. Cox spoke to Empire on Matt finally outing himself as the Man Without Fear.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox on Matt Murdock Outing Himself as the Superhero

It only took five seasons of Daredevil, which includes the Netflix seasons, and perhaps it was silly that he was literally the only member of the Defenders who didn't show his face in public as a hero alongside his peers like Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), but Matt finally did it. Unfortunately, it meant that his galivanting as a vigilante still carried consequences as he was arrested at the end of season two after his date with Karen, joining the AVTF agents, who took police brutality to new levels, in prison.

"My response to anything like that is, I'm all for big and bold," Cox said of Matt's decision in the season two finale, knowing he's crossed the point of no return. "That's a very difficult thing to put back in the box in our show. It's been done in the comics, but the kind of show that we make has a kind of grounded element to it. It's hopefully as much based in reality as any of the Marvel projects are, and it's a harder thing to wind back. The powers-that-be said, 'Yeah, we understand that.' Fine, great."

As far as what it can mean for Cox in the MCU's future and its possibilities, it's not far-fetched to say we'll be seeing Ritter back, even though there has been no official announcement, as there was also the official return of Colter as Cage. Jones was seen and photographed on the set during the filming of Daredevil: Born Again season three, but again, Disney has said nothing. There were also rumors of Elodie Yung possibly reprising her role as Elektra Nachios from the Netflix series. Cox at least has a suggestion, which involves Jessica Jones' dead primary antagonist. "I think Purple Man's children, in effect, do Daredevil a solid and wipe the memories of New York or something," he said. "I don't want to do that, although I'd be a huge advocate of having David Tennant on the show." Tennant's character died after Jones broke his neck in the Melissa Rosenberg-created series at the end of season one, but did return as a lingering voice in Jessica's head in season two. Also, with the multiverse and resurrection being possible at that end of the universe, it's not too far-fetched to see Purple Man/Kilgrave return. Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again are available to stream on Disney+.

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