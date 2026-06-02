Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Garage Beer, Good To Go, New Found Glory

New Found Glory Teams Up With Garage Beer For Summer Anthem

New Found Glory team up with Garage Beer for the "song of the summer", Good To Go, with a new music video to go with it.

Article Summary New Found Glory teams with Garage Beer and the Kelce brothers on “Good To Go,” a summer-ready pop-punk promo.

The new Found Glory “Good To Go” video leans into nostalgia, friendship, and easygoing summer beer-drinking vibes.

“Good To Go” is not a one-off ad track; it also appears on the rerelease of New Found Glory’s Listen Up!.

The Garage Beer collaboration arrives as New Found Glory nears 25 years of “My Friends Over You,” a summer staple.

New Found Glory, one of the biggest pop punk bands of all time, has teamed up with The Kelce Brothers for a new ad, promising the "song of the summer," and they might not be wrong about that. Well, until yesterday, anyway. A new video for their song "Good To Go" has been released, with frontman Jordan Pundik sipping on Garage and having the best summer ever. The song was previously on their album rerelease, Listen Up! As a fan of both these things, this is exciting. In my younger days, heading out to Warped Tours and such, I remember seeing New Found Glory live many times, and they are for sure a band I associate with summer.

New Found Glory Puts A Smile On My Face

There's a mutual respect and friendship between Garage Beer and iconic punk-rock band, New Found Glory. We love the band and the band loves our beer. That's why we released "Good to Go", an homage to the easy, fun-loving days of summers past that resonate with both New Found Glory and light beer drinkers — cracking open a cold beer with friends and taking in all summer has to offer alongside the people you love. "Good to Go" isn't a random one-off single with a brand; it's a legitimate single featured on the rerelease of Listen Up!, which came out in February. The music video features frontman Jordan Pundik soaking in the nostalgia of quintessential summer moments while drinking Garage Beer with friends, a fitting creative partnership as the band approaches the 25th anniversary of My Friends Over You, one of the most iconic summer pop-punk anthems of the early 2000s.

One particular summer New Found Glory memory: I went to the old Tower City Amphitheater here in Cleveland to see a twin bill of Good Charlotte and NFG around 2002-2003, right in the thick of them both being at the top of their game. Not that far into their set, mid-song, Jordan hopped a fence and jumped into the Cuyahoga River next to the venue. It was awesome.

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