Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story 13: Paul Anthony Kelly Offers Filming Update

Paul Anthony Kelly offered a quick update on how filming is going with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13.

With filming underway on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13, it's looking more and more like AHS 13 is going to be an epic crossover of all of the previous seasons – with "Coven" possibly serving as the linking device. While there are a lot of really cool rumors and speculation rumbling around out there, Paul Anthony Kelly offered an update on how things are going. Revealing that he "knew for a little while" that he was joining the AHS Universe, Kelly admitted that it was difficult keeping it a secret while speaking with PEOPLE during Monday night's Gotham TV Awards. Regarding what he knows about the season, Kelly admitted that the show's creators like to keep too many details from getting out and that he started filming this week. The actor seemed surprised to hear that Ariana Grande was also part of the cast (Hmmm), and ended with a very interesting, "Everything is a surprise."

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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