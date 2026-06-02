Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – Check Out Some Concert Highlights

Check out Sam Reid in full-on rock god mode in these looks at tonight's "The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only - LIVE" at NYC's Beacon Theatre.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only - LIVE turned NYC’s Beacon Theatre into a glam-rock showcase led by Sam Reid.

Concert highlights capture Sam Reid’s Lestat performing original Daniel Hart songs ahead of AMC’s The Vampire Lestat premiere.

Extended Instagram clips from Dalton Ross and SDCC Blog offer some of the best looks at The Vampire Lestat.

Rolin Jones praised Sam Reid and Daniel Hart as the driving force behind The Vampire Lestat’s bold new rock era.

With AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Eric Bogosian, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat set to hit screens this Sunday, the highly anticipated series unleashed a whole lot of rock god greatness in New York City on Tuesday night. The world's first immortal rock star made his final tour stop at the Beacon Theatre for "The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE." Reid's Lestat took to the stage to perform original music by series Composer Daniel Hart, followed by a special screening of the premiere episode. If you couldn't be there, we wanted to share some of the best (and longest) looks posted. Spoiler? Reid's pretty f***ing amazing…

Here's a look at extended clips of Reid's performance from Dalton Ross, Editorial Director at Entertainment Weekly, and San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog:

Though an official green light hasn't been given by AMC Global Media, Jones shared that Composer Daniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 (with a fourth season expected to continue "The Vampire Lestat" perspective) – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season. Regarding the third season, Rollins made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success. "It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Rollins said.

In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Also joining the cast for the 2026-premiering "The Vampire Lestat" are Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) is officially set as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) is set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) is set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) is set as TC.

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