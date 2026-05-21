Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Half Man

Half Man S01E05 Preview: An Impulsive Choice, Serious Consequences

Here's a look at our preview for the penultimate episode of HBO Max's Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell-starring Half Man, S01E05: "2010."

Article Summary Half Man Episode 5, "2010," moves the story into the penultimate chapter as one impulsive choice changes everything.

The Half Man preview teases major turning points for Niall, Ava, and Ruben as relationships are pushed to the brink.

Richard Gadd’s HBO Max limited series continues its 30-year story of brotherhood, violence, and male fragility.

Along with the official Half Man trailer, the episode setup offers added context from Gadd on last week’s chapter.

With HBO Max and Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) Half Man nearing the end of its six-episode run, we've got a look at what's ahead with the limited series's penultimate episode. The critically acclaimed work captures 30 years in the lives of two broken men (Gadd and Jamie Bell) while exploring brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships over the course of its first three chapters. That brings us to our look at tonight's episode, as the spotlight shifts to 2010, when an impulsive choice has lasting consequences. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, along with insights from Gadd on last week's episode and how the limited series came to be.

Half Man Season 1 Episode 5: "2010" Preview

Half Man Season 1 Episode 5: "2010" – Niall and Ava face major life changes as Ruben struggles with his relationship. An impulsive choice between Mona and Niall has serious consequences for all involved. Directed by Eshref Reybrouck and written by Richard Gadd, here's a look at the official preview trailer and image gallery.

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood, but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place, which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

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