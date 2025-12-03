Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Images Released; Trailer Drops Thursday

Check out the latest preview images released for HBO's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Article Summary HBO drops new preview images for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ahead of Thursday's trailer launch.

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel premieres January 18th on HBO and Max.

Peter Claffey stars as Dunk, with Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in this Westeros-set adventure.

Set a century before Game of Thrones, the prequel promises new heroes and epic journeys.

Back in October, New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 brought us the release of an official teaser trailer for writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Now, with CCXP Brazil set to kick off this Thursday, "Game of Thrones" fans can look forward to our best look yet at the prequel series with the release of the official trailer on Thursday. Additionally, we take a look at the newest key art poster and image gallery that have been released. Set to premiere on HBO (and available to stream on HBO Max) on Sunday, January 18th, the six-episode season will drop new episodes weekly on Sundays.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

