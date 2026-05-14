Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Kicks Off Tonight! Here's Our Preview

FOX and Johnny Knoxville combine no sleep with a ton of fear in tonight's kick-off of Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear. Here's our preview...

Article Summary Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear premieres tonight on FOX, with Johnny Knoxville hosting a brutal two-part event.

Six new contestants battle five fear-fueled challenges while surviving 48 hours with almost no sleep.

Part 1 unleashes beetles, bees, shock collars, and the start of a Pain Auction for the $50,000 prize.

Our preview also includes an exclusive sneak peek as the players meet Knoxville before the madness begins.

Who says you have to wait until the second season for some "Fear Factor" goodness? Kicking off tonight and wrapping up next Thursday, FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's reality competition series Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear combines the two things that would do us in big-time: lots of frightening stuff combined with a lack of sleep. With Knoxville returning as the ringmaster, the special features six contestants competing in five challenges: Adrienne (26 – Sachse, TX), Blake (26 – Delray Beach, FL), Brion (42 – Oxford, MS), Jeff (48 – New Jersey City, NJ), Meg (45 – Murrells Inlet, SC), and Tatum (25 – Scottsdale, AZ).

Here's an image gallery spotlighting our contestants for this special go-around, followed by overviews for the two-part event, with our exclusive sneak peek added alongside the image gallery included for the opener. In the clip below, Knoxville gets a chance to welcome and meet the players – before the madness begins:

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Preview

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 1: Six new players discover that fear never sleeps in this grueling two-part Fear Factor: House of Fear special. Competing for $50,000, they must carry darkling beetles in their mouths, endure a spelling bee while covered by bees, and wear shock collars all night to stay awake! The first 24 hours come to an end with the start of an all-new Pain Auction!

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 2: Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, "Fear is not a factor!"

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