Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Check Out an Early Look at Season 3 Finale "That's All"

Check out an early look at what's ahead with this Thursday's Season 3 finale of CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth, S03E20: "That’s All."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 3 finale "That’s All" sends Elsbeth into a legendary New York hotel after a minor royal’s mysterious death.

The CBS finale spotlights a stylish mystery steeped in faded elegance, cabaret drama, and murder in classic Elsbeth fashion.

Patti LuPone guests as cabaret icon Ruby Lane, while Michael Urie plays philanthropist and art lover Monty Blakemont III.

Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez, Elsbeth S03E20 airs Thursday as a major CBS season finale.

This Thursday night is a big night for CBS season finales – especially EPs Robert King & Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth. In S03E20: "That's All," the mysterious death of a royal at a famed hotel leads Elsbeth (Preston) to a one-on-one with guest stars Patti LuPone and Michael Urie, aka legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. LuPone's Ruby Lane is a legendary New York cabaret performer who makes her home in the hotel where she sings. Talented, outrageous, and difficult, Ruby kills both onstage and off. Urie's Monty Blakemont III is a dashing art connoisseur and philanthropist, whose enthusiasms are genuine though his financial resources are suspect. Though we're still waiting on an image gallery for the season ender, CBS did release a preview "strip" of images (which we've added to our updated finale preview).

Elsbeth Season 3 "That's All" Finale Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 20: "That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret, and murder. Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

The hit series has a guest star lineup on the way that includes Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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