Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: Regular show, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Drops First Full Episode on YouTube

The folks behind Cartoon Network's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes released the first full episode on YouTube: "Fix That Tape" & "Skip's Luau."

Article Summary Regular Show: The Lost Tapes dropped its first full episode on YouTube, featuring "Fix That Tape" and "Skip's Luau."

Pops kicks off a cosmic afterlife quest when his favorite Mordecai and Rigby VHS tape finally snaps for good.

Back at the Park, Mordecai and Rigby turn a trash run into chaos, sparking a chase that wrecks Benson’s date.

J.G. Quintel’s Regular Show return promises the same surreal madness and mayhem that made the original a classic.

We can't think of a better way of celebrating the return of the animated masterpiece of madness and mayhem than by getting that return out to the masses – and that's exactly what the folks behind series creator J.G. Quintel's Regular Show: The Lost Tapes did earlier today. We've got the first full episode waiting for you below – but first, check out the official overview for "Fix That Tape" and "Skip's Luau" for a clue to what you're about to get yourself into:

In the afterlife, Pops is living his best life—relaxing in his celestial home and rewatching his favorite VHS tapes of Mordecai and Rigby's earthly adventures. But when his favorite tape finally snaps after the millionth rewatch, Pops must embark on a surreal, cosmic quest across dimensions to find a replacement or a specialist who can fix the unfixable! 📼✨ Meanwhile, back at the Park, things are getting ""trashy."" Mordecai and Rigby turn a simple rubbish run into a high-tech disaster, attracting a shadowy government agency and a high-speed chase that leads straight to the beach—and right into the middle of Benson's long-overdue romantic sunset date. 🧺🔥 Will Pops save the tape? Will Benson's date be ruined?

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes centers on Mordecai and Rigby – best friends who work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and coworkers. From crashing a friend's luau to searching for the sweetest spot to take a nap, avoiding work quickly spirals into thwarting surreal disasters… in the most hilarious and entertaining of ways!

"It's been so much fun working with everyone on more 'Regular Show.' We're just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can't wait for everyone to see it," Quintel shared in a statement when the animated series's premiere date was revealed. Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Executive Producers are JG Quintel, Sean Szeles, and Sam Register. Toby Jones serves as Supervising Director, Paula Spence serves as Supervising Art Director, and Ryan Slater serves as Producer. The voice cast includes JG Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, and Janie Haddad Tompkins, among many others.

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