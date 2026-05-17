Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echoes of Aincrad, Game Studio Inc., Sword Art Online

Echoes of Aincrad: New Sword Art Online Game Drops a Story Trailer

Echoes of Aincrad, the latest game based on the Sword Art Online franchise, has a new trailer out giving an expanded look at the story

Article Summary Echoes of Aincrad gets a new story trailer, offering a broader look at Bandai Namco’s Sword Art Online action RPG.

The Unanswered//Butterfly trailer previews the game’s setting, story tone, and the dangers waiting inside Aincrad.

Create a custom hero, choose gear and skills, and shape your build for speed, intelligence, endurance, and survival.

Explore expanding areas, team up with a partner, complete quests, and battle enemies in real-time combat across Aincrad.

Bandai Namco and Game Studio Inc. dropped another trailer for their action RPG based in the Sword Art Online universe, Echoes of Aincrad. This one is called the Unanswered//Butterfly trailer, and it practically describes nothing in the trailer. This is more of an extended story trailer that gives you a better idea of what to expect from the game. Enjoy the trailer above as it arrives on July 10, 2026, for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Echoes of Aincrad

Step into the floating castle of Aincrad, a world of breathtaking beauty and danger where every battle could be your last. Enter a mysterious, vibrant world and shape your fate. Create your hero, choose your gear, and master combat through your special skills and reflexes. Build synergy with the partner of your choice, level up, and unlock powerful abilities as your horizon expands with every victory. Will you rise and claim your destiny or fall to foes stronger than you imagined?

This is not just a game; it's a battle for survival. Take up your weapon, shape your legend, and enter an adventure to risk your reality! Live this JRPG adventure as yourself by designing and customizing your own avatar to create a hero that reflects your vision. This is your identity, your legend, and your chance to leave a mark on a world where survival is everything. Shape your adventure and determine your fate by adapting your equipment, weapons, statistics, partner, and special skills to reflect your favor for speed, intelligence, or endurance. Gather more strength as you level up. Growth is essential for your survival.

Deepen the synergy with your partner, adapt their tactics, and build to create a team dynamic that turns every battle into a triumph. Wander across diverse cities and journey through stunning environments, from serene plains to perilous dungeons filled with secrets. Complete quests, hunt rare treasures, and challenge formidable foes in real-time action combat. The map expands as your story unfolds, revealing new areas and dangers at every turn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!