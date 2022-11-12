Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Reveals Reason for Joining MCU

If you've been checking out our Marvel Studios/Disney+ coverage over the past few weeks, then you know things have been pretty busy when it comes to WandaVision spinoffs. Recently, we learned that Paul Bettany would be returning as Vision for the limited series Vision Quest. And then there's the original spinoff, with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness, (reportedly) joined by Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie), Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza (possibly in a villain role), Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata (and possibly Eric Andre?). In a wide-ranging interview with Backstage Senior Editor Vinnie Mancuso, Plaza explained what her primary motivation was to join the supernatural side of the MCU during a recent edition of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast.

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared when discussing her upcoming turn in the streaming series before revealing her true motivation for signing on (nothing personal, MCU). "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>