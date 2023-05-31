Ahsoka: Diana Lee Inosanto Teases Morgan Elsbeth's Backstory & More Ahsoka star Diana Lee Inosanto discussed reprising her "The Mandalorian" role as Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth for the Disney+ Star Wars series.

As we loom closer to Ahsoka's premiere, we're finding out how things are coming together as more of Dave Filoni's animated Star Wars comes to the live-action front. Also, it turns out existing Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian aren't stopping at standalone stories, as Ahsoka star Diana Lee Inosanto found out. The actress made her franchise debut in The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 13: The Jedi" as Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. "The Jedi" established Rosario Dawson's live-action debut as Ahsoka Tano, which was originally introduced in Filoni's The Clone Wars, voiced by Ashley Eckstein. In the episode, Tano defeated the Magistrate in battle, but the new Disney+ series sees the latter's return.

Ahsoka: Diana Lee Inosanto's Suprise Live-Action Return to Star Wars

"Everything was such a complete surprise," Inosanto told Entertainment Weekly. "Listen, I didn't even know my name was Morgan Elsbeth until the night it aired. Seriously!" In "The Jedi," Morgan served as Magistrate of Calodan on the planet of Corvus and offered a spear of beskar to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) if he killed Ahsoka. Once they cross paths, they gang up and take out the Magistrate's forces before the women square off in a duel. Upon Morgan's defeat, Ahsoka demanded she reveals the whereabouts of her master Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Morgan's backstory is tragic as we find out that her people were massacred during The Clone Wars. She assists in strengthening the Imperial Navy during the reign of the Galactic Empire, helping to plunder worlds of their natural resources. "I just knew I was the Magistrate, so I had to make up this complete backstory," Inosanto said. "The night it aired, I was just stunned! I'm like, 'I have a name?'" She also noted her character was overshadowed by The Child's name reveal (fans affectionately called him "Baby Yoda" up to that point) in the same episode. "Everybody was making a big deal about Grogu having a name, right? And I'm like, 'Oh, I have a name, you know!'"

As far as coming back for Ahsoka, "When I found out that they were going expand her character, I was just over the moon about this," Inosanto said. "I just couldn't believe how the planets and the stars aligned. And to be able to work with such a magnificent cast and to grow as an actress and feel that energy, it's a dream come true." The actress credits Filoni for helping to flesh her character out. "The beautiful thing was, Dave was always there to assist me on what her backstory is," she said. "She's quite the manipulator, and we all know she's cold-hearted, but this is a character that is truly dedicated and loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn. And there's nothing getting in her way."

For more from Inosanto on developing the Magistrate and "Star Wars" expectations, you can check the interview here. Ahsoka premieres in August on Disney+.

