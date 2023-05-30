Ahsoka: Lars Mikkelsen on Warm Reception During Star Wars Celebration Lars Mikkelsen discusses reprising his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn from Star Wars Rebels for the upcoming Lucasfilm & Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Lars Mikkelsen is the second actor in the Star Wars universe to play the live-action version of his animated counterpart. The first was Katee Sackhoff, who reprised her role as Bo-Katan Kryze on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian following her appearances on the Dave Filoni series Clone Wars and Rebels. Mikkelsen made his franchise debut as the voice of Extended Universe, now Legends, favorite Grand Admiral Thrawn in Rebels but will make his live-action debut as the character in the upcoming series Ahsoka. The actor joined Entertainment Weekly's podcast The Degobah Dispatch, which featured co-stars Diana Lee Inosanto, Ivanna Sakhno, and the late Ray Stevenson to discuss their appearance at Star Wars Celebration.

How Ahsoka Star Lars Mikkelsen Responded to His Warm Reception at Star Wars Celebration

"It was a very emotional moment that I didn't expect to have," Mikkelsen said. "But I think there's a lot of love to be taken care of from the audience. And I felt enormous gratitude. It was amazing. Never tried anything like that." Thrawn was introduced in the 1995 "Heir to the Empire" trilogy by Timothy Zahn, who also had a hand in bringing the character into the Disney era and becoming the primary antagonist in Rebels. "I had a hard time actually keeping my tears back," reveals the actor. "I was really tearing up. I didn't expect that. When David finally asked me if I wanted to do it, there were no doubts. Of course, I wanted to do that, so I'm very excited. But [as far as] the transition between Rebels and the actual live-action character? I hope it works!"

Mikkelsen describes Thrawn as "a top strategist. He's always seven paces ahead of anybody else. And ruthless, of course. But only when it's needed, actually. I think he thrives also with the creativity of the surroundings. I mean, he's not using people in a bad way. He's using their creativity to reach his goals." For more, including how the actor got back into the role, you can check out the interview here. Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson, premieres in August on Disney+.

