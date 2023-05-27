Ahsoka: Late Actor Ray Stevenson on Overwhelming Star Wars Experience The late Ray Stevenson (Rome) opens up about his role as the villain Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka.

It's hard not to get lost in the spectacle of "Star Wars," from the fans to the actors themselves. And that was the case with the late star of Ahsoka, Ray Stevenson, who plays the mysterious new villain in Baylan Skoll. The Punisher: War Zone (2008) star, who passed at the age of 58 on May 21st, discussed his experience filming the Disney+ series and the mystery surrounding Baylan – who wields a lightsaber, yet no one knows if he's a fallen Jedi.

Ray Stevenson Gushs How Well-Run Ahsoka is Run

"One of the things that was so overwhelming at first was the costumes are works of art. And the set designs," Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly. "You think, who designed this? And then you look at the set construction that is surrounding you — the technical and creative talent is quite breathtaking. And you've got to summon it up from the balls of your feet stand your ground, and own the space." The actor also credits how well-organized Ahsoka's production was at every level. "You're given that confidence from [executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau] and from your fellow actors, which is incredible…. Everybody works at such a pitch," Stevenson said. "I must admit that what I'm overwhelmed with overall is a humility of greatness from the top all the way down through every department — the hours put in, the quality of work — and you can't wait to get back to set and see what's going to be revealed that day." He broke down the regiment through stunt work.

"They train you for your character, and you turn up with the stunt team, and it's all inspiring what they've developed as a fight sequence… Seeing it on the day come together, and they're working out camera angles while we're actually rehearsing fights — all of it is meshed," Stevenson said. The actor is certainly no stranger to Disney or Star Wars with his MCU role as Volstagg in the Thor films and reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the animated The SuperHero Squad Show following his live-action appearance in War Zone. Prior to Ahsoka, he was active in the Star Wars animated series as the antagonist and Mandalorian, Gar Saxon on Clone Wars and Rebels. Stevenson will also star in the upcoming Gateway to the West, which will be his final film. Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson, premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. For more, including Stevenson talking about Baylon, Shin (Ivanna Sakhno), and turning on Baylon's lightsaber, you can check the interview here.

