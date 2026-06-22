Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alley Cats

Alley Cats Trailer: Ricky Gervais' New Animated Series No Heathcliff

Set to hit Netflix screens on August 7th, check out the official trailer and images for Ricky Gervais' new adult animated series, Alley Cats.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the official Alley Cats trailer, teasing Ricky Gervais’ new adult animated comedy series.

Alley Cats premieres August 7 on Netflix with six episodes following feral British cats chasing connection and meaning.

Ricky Gervais leads a voice cast that includes Tom Basden, Diane Morgan, Kerry Godliman, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way.

Created, written, and directed by Gervais, Alley Cats features animation from Blink Industries and co-director Elliot Dear.

With the award-winning actor and comedian set to hit this week's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Netflix released the official trailer and new preview images for Ricky Gervais' (The Office, After Life) new adult animated series, Alley Cats. With the six-episode series set to hit the streamer on August 7th, viewers will be introduced to the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life. Joining Gervais on the animated series are Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, and Diane Morgan – along with Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way.

Netflix's Alley Cats is created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Gervais, and is executive-produced by Steven Hamilton Shaw, James Stevenson Bretton, and Ben Lole, and produced by Hugo Donkin. The animated series has tapped Tang Heng for production design. Elliot Dear is a co-director, with the animation stemming from U.K.-based award-winning studio Blink Industries (Dead End: Paranormal Park, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared).

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