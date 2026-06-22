Posted in: TV | Tagged: Judith Light, tony danza, Who's The Boss?

Who's The Boss Stars Judith Light & Tony Danza Still Keep In Touch

During a recent interview, Judith Light revealed that she and Who's The Boss co-star Tony Danza still keep in touch after all these years.

Article Summary Who’s The Boss star Judith Light says she and Tony Danza still keep in touch 34 years after the sitcom ended.

On Really Famous, Light shared that the cast bond grew stronger over time, not weaker, as the series went on.

Light said she and Danza worked on their relationship, communicated openly, and still text each other today.

A Who’s The Boss revival was once planned for Amazon Freevee, but the reunion series was ultimately scrapped.

There are a lot of stories these days about how sitcom stars are reconnecting or are still in touch with each other all these years later. The latest comes to us from the cast of Who's The Boss, as it turns out, two of the show's stars have been talking to each other. Actress Judith Light, who played Angela Bower throughout the entire run of the '80s sitcom, recently appeared on an episode of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, where the two of them eventually sprung up the topic of Tony Danza, her co-star who played Tony Mecelli on the show. As it turns out, the two of them have consistently been in touch since the ABC show went off the air 34 years ago.

Oh, Angela! We Gotta Stay In Touch After Who's The Boss Ends!

During the episode, Light talked about their friendship and keeping in touch, saying, "You know how when like people who talk about long-running series, and they say at the end they like couldn't wait to get away from everybody? That wasn't so for us. […] Our dynamic — we loved each other more at the end than we did in the beginning," Light added. "Our relationship was better at the end than it was in the beginning. I mean, we really worked on it. We developed it. We communicated with each other. […] It was a really strong bond. And we still text each other to this day."

The reveal is a nice piece of nostalgia, showing how many of the sitcom stars from the past really built relationships with each other that have stood the test of time and Hollywood. (Well, maybe not the sets where everyone was toxic, but you get the idea.) We almost had a reunion, as reported in 2022, with plans to bring the show back via Amazon Freevee, the same way Fuller House was, essentially picking up where they left off years later. However, plans were scrapped in late 2024.

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