Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: Here's an Early Look at S03E04: "The Devil's Road"

Here's a look at the image gallery and episode overview released for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E04: "The Devil's Road."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E04, "The Devil's Road," gets an early preview ahead of AMC's latest episode.

Daniel reels after learning Lestat manipulated the interview, setting up a tense and possibly grim path ahead.

Armand begins an apology tour while Lestat lashes out and publicly humiliates a concert attendee.

Louis turns to a familiar face for comfort as The Vampire Lestat pushes its present-day drama forward.

Before we pass along an early look at what's ahead this weekend with AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, we just need to say something. As much as we love Daniel (Bogosian), we can't say we were upset when he learned that Lestat (Reid) had screwed him over during the "interview." Daniel was enjoying it a bit too much, getting off on it as an energy vampire would. That said, we're not sure we've seen Daniel quite that pissed-off before – though considering the ten-ton hints they've been dropping about his fate, it doesn't sound like the road ends well for Daniel, anyway. With that in mind, we have the image gallery for S03E04: "The Devil's Road" to pass along – and guess who's back on the scene in the show's here-and-now?

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" – Armand goes on an apology tour; Lestat is triggered and lashes out as only he can, publicly embarrassing a personally invited concert attendee with a shoutout; Louis seeks comfort in a familiar face. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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