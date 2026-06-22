Posted in: Archie, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: archie, christmas, halloween

Archie Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Archie Comics continue to publish classic style titles in their Official Full September 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Archie Comics September 2026 solicits spotlight classic-style releases, even as Oni Press handles new Archie titles.

Archie’s Halloween Spectacular delivers a bigger one-shot with monsters, Medusa Doom, and surprise Crusaders team-ups.

Life With Archie #1 Facsimile revives the 1958 debut, reprinting the landmark Riverdale adventure in full.

Archie Jumbo Comic Magazine #2 Christmas Extravaganza brings early holiday stories and Archie’s 85th anniversary cheer.

Oni Press may have the license for new Archie titles, but Archie Comics themselves continue to publish classic style Archie Comics titles, including their Official Full September 2026 solicits and solicitations, with Archie's Halloween Special, a facsimile of the first Life With Archie #1 and a new Christmas Extravaganza… but all for September.

ARCHIES HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario Tito Pena

BOO! It's spooky season, boils and ghouls, and we have a treat for you. MORE PAGES THAN EVER! Riverdale becomes the scene of a monster house rally. Wait… HOUSE? Eyegore Estates is on the move, with Medusa Doom at the wheel, bent on stealing all of the candy (and kids) in town. What has Mad Doc Doom done now? Archie & friends will need the help of unlikely allies Cosmo the Merry Martian and Fly-Girl from the Crusaders to put an end to this trick! $7.99 9/16/2026

LIFE WITH ARCHIE #1 FACSIMILE

(W) Sy Reit (A) Harry Lucey, Samm Schwartz, Bob White, Vincent DeCarlo (CA) Harry Lucey, Terry Szenics

In 1958, Archie Comics introduced a landmark new series: Life with Archie, which saw Archie and all his friends in Riverdale embark on long-form, exciting adventure stories unlike any they had every done before! We're celebrating this monumental title nearly 70 years later, which involves Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead taking a trip to the U.N. Go globetrotting with Archie and the gang in LIFE WITH ARCHIE #1, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition! $4.99 9/9/2026

ARCHIE JUMBO COMIC MAGAZINE #2 CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, & Rosario Tito Pena

This JUMBO-sized collection of Archie holiday stories is a special present that Santa is bringing early! Get ready for the festive season with this special edition collector's item that celebrates not only the holliest jolliest time of the year, but Archie's 85th anniversary!

$14.99 9/30/2026

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