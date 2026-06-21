Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9 Ep. 5: "Jer Bud" Preview: What, Jerry Worry?

Jerry's got job interview and worry worm problems in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Here's our S09E05: "Jer Bud" preview.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 5, "Jer Bud," finds Jerry spiraling over a job interview and Space Beth's worry worms.

The S09E05 preview teases Jerry's panic getting so bad that Beth and Space Beth need to step in and clean up the chaos.

Adult Swim's official Rick and Morty "Jer Bud" overview and sneak peeks hint at a weird, Jerry-focused Sunday night mess.

The preview also includes a quick but notable update on President Curtis, the Keith David-led Rick and Morty spinoff.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for this week's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9. In S09E05: "Jer Bud," Jerry's full-on panic mode over a job interview (?!?) Finds him overdosing on Space Beth's worry worms. From what we've seen so far, that's not a good thing – as in, Beth and Space Beth need to get involved. Yeah, it's that bad. We've got a look at what there is of an official overview, along with some sneak peeks. In addition, we have the latest look at EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis,

Rick and Morty S09E05: "Jer Bud" Preview

Rick and Morty S09E05: "Jer Bud" – Man's best friend, bro.

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, June 21st at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Jer Bud"! pic.twitter.com/4kYsnxpalN — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

President Curtis: A Look at What's Ahead!

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff set for a spotlight during this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, ahead of its July premiere, Adult Swim released a first-look preview for President Curtis. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Here's a look at the original announcement teaser, followed by a first-look clip that was recently released, and some earlier thoughts from David regarding the animated spinoff:

In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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