Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty
Rick and Morty Season 9 Ep. 5: "Jer Bud" Preview: What, Jerry Worry?
Jerry's got job interview and worry worm problems in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Here's our S09E05: "Jer Bud" preview.
Article Summary
- Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 5, "Jer Bud," finds Jerry spiraling over a job interview and Space Beth's worry worms.
- The S09E05 preview teases Jerry's panic getting so bad that Beth and Space Beth need to step in and clean up the chaos.
- Adult Swim's official Rick and Morty "Jer Bud" overview and sneak peeks hint at a weird, Jerry-focused Sunday night mess.
- The preview also includes a quick but notable update on President Curtis, the Keith David-led Rick and Morty spinoff.
Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for this week's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9. In S09E05: "Jer Bud," Jerry's full-on panic mode over a job interview (?!?) Finds him overdosing on Space Beth's worry worms. From what we've seen so far, that's not a good thing – as in, Beth and Space Beth need to get involved. Yeah, it's that bad. We've got a look at what there is of an official overview, along with some sneak peeks. In addition, we have the latest look at EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis,
Rick and Morty S09E05: "Jer Bud" Preview
Rick and Morty S09E05: "Jer Bud" – Man's best friend, bro.
President Curtis: A Look at What's Ahead!
With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff set for a spotlight during this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, ahead of its July premiere, Adult Swim released a first-look preview for President Curtis. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Here's a look at the original announcement teaser, followed by a first-look clip that was recently released, and some earlier thoughts from David regarding the animated spinoff:
In a brief YouTube Shorts clip (which you can check out here), we see the team head to FDR's Fireside Shaft to track a suspect, with President Curtis making it clear they don't have time for sympathetic backstories.
"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.