Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Critter, Cryptid Corps, lunar, Massive Indies, Shaman Kane

Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits & Solicitations

Antarctic Press has dropped their official full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution

Antarctic Press has dropped their official full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, including a new Horror Comics anthology series ahead of October's Hallowe'en events, Dead Man's Party for $6.66. As well as more issues of Critter by Tom Hitchison and Allison Borges, a new Cryptid Corps by Anthony Cleveland and Max Bertolini, and the new Shaman Kane series by David John Broughton.

HORROR COMICS DEAD MANS PARTY #1 CVR A KELSEY SHANNON

(W) various (A) various (CA) Kelsey Shannon

Just in time for Halloween! The creepy ghouls and goblins and other denizens of Darkness are having a party to celebrate their malevolent master, and the reader is invited. There'll be Pin the Tail on the Human, Bobbing for Adam's Apples, and loads of other devilish delights! Who can outscare and outlast the worst of the worst, drawn by the best of the best? $6.66 9/30/2026

CRITTER #14

(W) Tom Hutchison (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Alisson Borges

School Girl bursts onto the scene as Critter's new sidekick just as the Pacific Ocean begins to flood the coastline. High Tide is coming! $4.99 9/23/2026

CRYPTID CORPS #5 (OF 6)

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini

After an emergency crash landing, the Corps faces mounting pressure from within and without—until a quiet moment of unexpected connection is shattered by Cold's forces closing in.????????????????

$4.99 9/2/2026

SHAMAN KANE RESURRECTION #2 (OF 3)

(W/A/CA) David John Broughton

Antarctic Press's interstellar exorcist rises again in a new miniseries! Having acquired a transdimensional portal generator from his foes, Kane assembles a strike team to invade the enemy's territory and possibly end the Z-plague once and for all! $5.99 9/9/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!