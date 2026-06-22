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Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits & Solicitations

Antarctic Press has dropped their official full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution

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Antarctic Press has dropped their official full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, including a new Horror Comics anthology series ahead of October's Hallowe'en events, Dead Man's Party for $6.66. As well as more issues of Critter by Tom Hitchison and Allison Borges, a new Cryptid Corps by Anthony Cleveland and Max Bertolini, and the new Shaman Kane series by David John Broughton.

Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

HORROR COMICS DEAD MANS PARTY #1 CVR A KELSEY SHANNON
(W) various (A) various (CA) Kelsey Shannon
Just in time for Halloween! The creepy ghouls and goblins and other denizens of Darkness are having a party to celebrate their malevolent master, and the reader is invited. There'll be Pin the Tail on the Human, Bobbing for Adam's Apples, and loads of other devilish delights! Who can outscare and outlast the worst of the worst, drawn by the best of the best? $6.66 9/30/2026

Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

CRITTER #14
(W) Tom Hutchison (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Alisson Borges
School Girl bursts onto the scene as Critter's new sidekick just as the Pacific Ocean begins to flood the coastline. High Tide is coming! $4.99 9/23/2026

Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

CRYPTID CORPS #5 (OF 6)
(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Max Bertolini
After an emergency crash landing, the Corps faces mounting pressure from within and without—until a quiet moment of unexpected connection is shattered by Cold's forces closing in.????????????????
$4.99 9/2/2026

Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

SHAMAN KANE RESURRECTION #2 (OF 3)
(W/A/CA) David John Broughton
Antarctic Press's interstellar exorcist rises again in a new miniseries! Having acquired a transdimensional portal generator from his foes, Kane assembles a strike team to invade the enemy's territory and possibly end the Z-plague once and for all! $5.99 9/9/2026

 

Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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