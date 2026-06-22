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Criminal Minds, Doctor Who, Saul Goodman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, The Vampire Lestat, Better Call Saul, Criminal Minds, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Criminal Minds leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Paget Brewster’s apology and a sharp take on constructive criticism.

Better Call Saul, Doctor Who, and Rick and Morty join the lineup with new previews, analysis, and franchise updates.

House of the Dragon, The Vampire Lestat, and Sugar headline more TV coverage with fresh episode previews and insights.

American Dad!, Pokémon Tales, AEW Collision, Star Wars, and more round out a packed daily dispatch for TV fans.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, The Vampire Lestat, Mister Miracle/Annecy, Sugar, Better Call Saul, Criminal Minds, FTR, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, Doctor Who/Grant Morrison, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 22nd, 2026:

Rick and Morty S09E05 "Jer Bud" Thoughts: A Snowball's Chance in Hell

Rick and Morty Season 9 Ep. 5: "Jer Bud" Preview: What, Jerry Worry?

House of the Dragon Unleashes The Battle of the Gullet: S03E01 Preview

The Vampire Lestat Ep. 3: "Toronto" Preview: Lestat in The Hot Seat

WB Annecy Banner Previews Mister Miracle, Creature Commandos & More

Sugar EPs on Season 2 Transition, New Ensemble Cast, Farrell & More

American Dad! Makes 2-Episode Return Tonight! S20E10/S20E11 Preview

Better Call Saul: It's Saul Goodman, For The Defense (of Democracy)

The Capture: Perlman on Showrunner's Tech Clairvoyance, Napier & More

AEW Collision Review: Maya World Shocks Athena in Houston

Let's Go Timmy! Aardman, BBC Announce Animated Return to Mossy Bottom

Criminal Minds: Paget Brewster Posts Apology: "Last Night, I Sucked"

FTR Takes Time Off – Why They Should Return to WWE When It's Done

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu Art Released

Doctor Who: Grant Morrison Offers Ncuti Gatwa/Billie Piper Solution

Mom Star Anna Faris Discusses Why She Left CBS's Hit Comedy Series

Criminal Minds Isn't Above Constructive Criticism (Sorry, Paget)

Star Wars: McDiarmid Discusses Scrapped Pre-Disney Palpatine TV Series

Peacemaker, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Luce and the Rock: Award-Winning Animated Short Set For TV Series

New Pippi Longstocking Animated Series In Development From StudioCanal

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