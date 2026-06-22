Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Also Offered Private Apology: Scott

Shealynn Scott shared that Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster also offered the writer a private apology for her weekend post.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution writer Shealynn Scott says Paget Brewster also sent a private apology after the weekend clash.

Scott confirmed the private outreach while stressing Criminal Minds remains a favorite and coverage of season 19 continues.

The dispute began after Scott questioned Paramount+ cutting Criminal Minds seasons to fewer episodes and possible creative limits.

After fan and peer backlash, Paget Brewster publicly apologized for insulting Scott over the Criminal Minds critique.

There's definitely one thing that writer Shealynn Scott and Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution have in common. Neither was expecting to have the kind of weekend they just had. After writing a piece questioning Paramount's decision to go with fewer episodes per season of the popular procedural and how it could tie the team's creative hands, series star Paget Brewster responded in a way that can best be described as condescending and abusive. The reaction from fans of the show and Scott's peers was strong – and not on Brewster's side (more on that below). Since that all went down, Brewster has taken to social media to offer an apology – and now, Scott has confirmed that Brewster had reached out to them privately to apologize. "To be clear, Paget also reached out privately to apologize to me! Criminal Minds is still one of my all-time favorite shows, and I'm very excited to continue covering s19 (and hopefully beyond!)," Scott wrote as an update.

Here's a look at Scott's post from Sunday evening, followed by a look back at what transpired over the past 72 hours:

To be clear, Paget also reached out privately to apologize to me! Criminal Minds is still one of my all-time favorite shows, and I'm very excited to continue covering s19 (and hopefully beyond!) https://t.co/j4wtAWLPFx pic.twitter.com/K0VvKMZrqq — Shealyn Scott (@shealynwrites) June 22, 2026

"Hello critic Shealynn Scott," Brewster began her response to Scott's piece (which you can check out for yourselves here). "You're young. You don't know that bad pics and bad reviews can lead to 350 people losing their jobs. Sell vintage. Work at a shelter. Do something better than what you do now. Because right now you suck." The following day, as support for Scott continued to grow, Brewster posted an apology on social media. "Hi guys, I was mean to Shealyn Scott [Ed. Note: misspelling] last night and I profoundly regret it. Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I'm very sorry, Shealyn. And I'm sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked."

Hi guys, I was mean to Shealyn Scott last night and I profoundly regret it. Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I'm very sorry, Shealyn. And I'm sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) June 21, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!