Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: ghost in the shell, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Debuts New 1/12 Ghost in the Shell Motoko Battle Suit Figure

Bring the hit and iconic anime world of Ghost in the Shell with a brand new 1/12 scale Motoko Kusanagi Battle Suit Version action figure

Hiya Toys is back with a brand-new Ghost in the Shell release in its Exquisite Super Series, bringing a highly detailed 1/12 scale action figure to collectors. Public Security Section 9 returns in stronger form than ever as Motoko Kusanagi steps back into action in her updated battle suit for this latest release. Ghost in the Shell is set in a near-future world where cybernetic enhancements are common, but a dangerous hacker known as the Puppet Master begins to destabilize society. As Major Kusanagi investigates, she is forced to confront deeper questions about identity, consciousness, and what it truly means to be human.

Hiya Toys expands its Ghost in the Shell line with this new 6-inch figure, featuring Motoko in a fabric jacket design and a wide range of tactical accessories. The figure includes three interchangeable head sculpts, multiple swappable hands, a damaged hand option, and an assortment of weapons, including blast-effect parts for dynamic display. Also included is a themed display base with an articulated support arm, allowing for aerial and action-heavy posing. Pre-orders are available now through the Hiya Toys store, with a scheduled Q2 2027 release and a retail price of $119.99.

GHOST IN THE SHELL – Kusanagi Motoko Battle Suit Version

"Public Security Section 9 is back in action! Now 1/12 scale Motoko Kusanagi Battle Suit Version action figure joins in Hiyatoys EXQUISITE SUPER Series. Ghost in the Shell' is set in a high-tech, near-future Japan. In this world, people can enhance their bodies through cybernetic modifications, interact directly with computers via implanted interfaces, and even transfer consciousness and migrate personalities. As one of the first users of full-body cybernetic enhancements, Motoko Kusanagi leads Public Security Section 9 in protecting the public from cybercrime and other high-tech threats.

"The EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale Motoko Kusanagi Battle Suit Version action figure stands approximately 14.5cm tall. Dressed in a form-fitting tactical combat suit paired with a fabric jacket and PVC shoulder armor. The highly articulated body offers flexible movement, easily recreating signature actions such as running, infiltrating, fighting, and shooting — perfect for collection and display."

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