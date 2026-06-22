Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Sketchbook Series Skeletor Coming Soon

Mattel expands the Masters of the Universe Origins Sketchbook Series with Sketchbook Skeletor — a reimagined, concept-art take on the sinister villain.

Article Summary Mattel expands Masters of the Universe with a new Sketchbook Series figure inspired by Mark Taylor’s early Skeletor art.

Masters of the Universe Origins Sketchbook Skeletor brings the villain’s darker “King of Styx” roots to life.

The 5.5-inch Masters of the Universe figure features 16 points of articulation, classic armor, and a Havoc Staff.

Target gets the exclusive Masters of the Universe Sketchbook Skeletor this July for $21.99 in concept art packaging.

Mattel is expanding the Masters of the Universe universe in a major way, bringing new energy to the franchise through film-inspired releases, crossover collaborations, and its ever-growing Origins lineup. With renewed excitement surrounding the brand, fans are getting even more ways to experience Eternia than ever before. One of the most unique additions comes from the Masters of the Universe Origins Sketchbook Series, which brings legendary concept art from Mark Taylor to life in figure form. Mark Taylor, one of the original visual architects behind the iconic 1980s franchise, helped define the early look of Masters of the Universe through concept sketches. Early versions of Skeletor referred to him as "King of Styx" and "De-Man," drawing from childhood nightmares that would soon be ready to conquer Eternia.

Now, Mattel brings that early vision to life with a striking new Origins release: Sketchbook Skeletor. This figure reimagines the Lord of Destruction in a muted blue color palette while preserving the eerie, early-concept aesthetic that fans have never seen in full figure form before. Standing at 6" with 16 points of articulation, Skeletor comes equipped with his signature Havoc Staff and classic armor design. The figure is packaged in special sketchbook-inspired concept art packaging and will be a Target exclusive. The Sketchbook Skeletor is set to arrive in stores this July at a retail price of $21.99, making it a must-have piece for MOTU fans and collectors alike.

Masters of the Universe Sketchbook Series Skeletor

"This MOTU Sketchbook Series Skeletor figure is inspired by Mark Taylor's concept art from the 1980s, which has never previously been used for Origins action figures. This Master of the Universe toy of the Heroic Warrior is designed at a 5.5-inch scale with the modern posability of 16 movable joints. The package's black-and-white sketch design combined with color graphics is inspired by the original concept art and is ready for display! Suitable for MOTU fans 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

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