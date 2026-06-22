Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, newlitg

That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover in The Daily LITG, 22nd June 2026

Marvel returning the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Marvel returning the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But Bleeding Cool will have an update on that. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Returns Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Cancellation Of Psylocke…

LITG two years ago, Doctor Strange Cancellation

LITG three years ago, an Ultimate, not a Secret Invasion

LITG four years ago, Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History

LITG six years ago, David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural dominating the charts.

LITG seven years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Sana Amanat , VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics

, VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics Phil Elliott , co-creator of Illegal Alien

, co-creator of Illegal Alien Mike Schneider , inker on Eb'nn.

, inker on Eb'nn. Eric Reynolds , editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books

, editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books Mark Sable , writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable

, writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable Alan Gordon, inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar.

inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar. Kevin Fagan , cartoonist on Drabble.

, cartoonist on Drabble. Paul Simione , writer of Crackbusters comic.

, writer of Crackbusters comic. Armando Gil, artist on Conan, Kazar, Micronauts.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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