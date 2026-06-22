Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover in The Daily LITG, 22nd June 2026

Marvel returning the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Published
by
|
Comments

Marvel returning the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. But Bleeding Cool will have an update on that. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out this weekend, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

John Romita Jr's Cover Returns To Amazing Spider-Man #1000
John Romita Jr's Cover Returns To Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Marvel Returns Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. John Romita Jr's Cover Returns To Amazing Spider-Man #1000
  2. Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover
  3. Marvel Pulls Spider-Man John Romita Cover- Daily LITG, 20th June 2026
  4. Transformers New Legends Brings Gigastorm Roaring Back Into Action
  5. Batman: Dark Knight Detective SDCC Edition Revealed by Beast Kingdom
  6. Doctor Who: Grant Morrison Offers Ncuti Gatwa/Billie Piper Solution
  7. Comic Store In Your Future, When Your Rival Gets No Absolute Batman
  8. Joss Whedon's Firefly Returns, New Series By Mark Russell & Lorenzo Re
  9. Darkseid Goes All-In with New SDCC 2026 Beast Kingdom Exclusive
  10. Marvel Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations
  11. Christian Ward & John J. Pearson's The Patron, From Image To Ignition
  12. Absolute Wonder Woman/Superman Top Most Anticipated Comics This Week
  13. Mad Cave Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  14. Rekcah September 2026 Solicits: The Future Is… Local Comic Shop Day
  15. That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover in The Daily LITG, 21st June 2026

LITG one year ago, The Cancellation Of Psylocke…

  1. Looks Like Marvel Cancelled Daredevil But What About Psylocke & Magik?
  2. Stargate SG-1 Co-Creator Feeling Confident About Franchise's Future
  3. Zack Davisson States Ultimate Universe Will Only Go Up To #24
  4. New Superman Poster Honors Richard Donner's 1978 Feature Film
  5. Buffy, Angel Star James Marsters on Spike/"Firefly" Crossover Plans
  6. New History of the DC Universe #1 Preview: Flashbacks Galore
  7. Amazing Spider-Man Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  8. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Includes J.M. DeMatteis-Penned Episode
  9. Kevin Smith To Write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover
  10. Interview with the Vampire Season 3 Officially Begins Production
  11. This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
  12. Survive and Cul-De-Sac in Bad Idea's Full September 2025 Solicits
  13. The Phantom & Racer X in Mad Cave Studios Full September 2025 Solicits
  14. Black Badge & Athanasia in Vault Comics' Full September 2025 Solicits
  15. Kevin Smith on Daredevil/Green Arrow in The Daily LITG, 21st Jun, 2025

LITG two years ago, Doctor Strange Cancellation

Cover image for DOCTOR STRANGE #15 ALEX ROSS COVER
Cover image for 75960620534901511 DOCTOR STRANGE #15 ALEX ROSS COVER, by Jed MacKay & Pasqual Ferry & Alex Ross, in stores Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from marvel
  1. Doctor Strange Cancelled By Marvel In August?
  2. Full Marvel Comics September 2024 Solicits And Solicitations
  3. Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics As They Catch Up With Return Of The Jedi
  4. Blade Gets A Red Band Ongoing Spinoff In October From Marvel Comics
  5. The Hellverine Serves Out Vengeance with New Marvel Legends Figure
  6. Superman: Haters Lose It Over Pride/Rainbow Sticker in James Gunn Post
  7. The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
  8. Doctor Who: "Pyramids of Mars" Retell Gets Fresh Coat of Pain (REVIEW)
  9. Michael Keaton on Beetlejuice Screen Time in the Upcoming Sequel
  10. Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe in Valiant September 2024 Solicits
  11. Dark Brandon Vs Trump in Keenspot Comics' September 2024 Solicits
  12. Cursed Library Reaches Omega in Archie Comics September 2024 Solicits
  13. Blood Hunt Readers Probably Need To Pick Up The Black Panther Tie-In
  14. Boom Studios Takes Both Covers For Next Week's Previews Catalogue
  15. Assassin's Creed's Powder & Decima in Massive September 2024 Solicits
  16. Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe in Valiant September 2024 Solicits
  17. Usagi Yojimbo Vs Power Rangers in Boom Studio September 2024 Solicits
  18. Rogue Trooper 2000AD Crossover in Rebellion September 2024 Solicits
  19. Carlyle Kings & Imbokodo in Dark Horse Comics September 2024 Solicits
  20. UFO Robot Grendizer #1 in Titan Comics September 2024 Solicits
  21. Tibbi & Her Psychedelic Mushrooms- Antarctic September 2024 Solicits
  22. Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics in The Daily LITG, 21st June, 2024

LITG three years ago, an Ultimate, not a Secret Invasion

A Brand New Ultimate Universe From Marvel Comics, Today - Earth 6160

  1. A Brand New Ultimate Universe From Marvel Comics, Today – Earth 6160
  2. Image Comics Full Solicits For September 2023
  3. Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Take a Road Trip with Hasbro
  4. What Steve Ditko Thought About Doctor Strange & Other Marvel Movies
  5. Frank Miller Draws Cover For Saladin Ahmed's Daredevil #1
  6. 83 Years Later, Tom Scioli Recreates Jack Kirby's Starr Warriors
  7. Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Mirage Figure
  8. Superman Loses A Superpower But Ends With An Extended Cliffhanger
  9. The Cards Of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet &#038; Violet Part 10: Tera Gyrados Ex
  10. Marvel Fall Of X Solicits For September Including Uncanny Spider-Man
  11. Jack Kirby Estate Responds To Stan Lee Documentary
  12. A Notorious Charles Biro Cover on Crime Does Not Pay #43, at Auction
  13. Bondage, Angels And Hypodermic Needles in Mystic Comics #2, at Auction
  14. Debut of Max Mercury (Quicksilver) in National Comics #5, at Auction
  15. Madam Satan in Archie Comics' September 2023 Solicits
  16. Almost Dead: Ablaze to Debut Apocalyptic Horror Series in September
  17. Death Dealer 2099 and Space Truckin in Opus' September 2023 Solicits
  18. Stan Sakai Gives the Samurai Rabbit a Cousin in New Usagi Yojimbo
  19. Roc Upchurch Returns To Rat Queen's Finale From Image Comics
  20. No, More. Superhearing in The Daily LITG, the 21st of June, 2023
  21. The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E01

LITG four years ago, Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers

The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists, Becca Deniers & More
THE BOYS (Image: Amazon/Screencap)
  1. The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now
  2. A New Black Adam From DC Comics, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  3. Warren Ellis Will Return To Writing Comics Next Year
  4. The Boys S03E06 Herogasm Promo: Don't Say You Weren't Warned, Folks
  5. Tonight Is Spinarak Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
  6. Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
  7. Miles Morales As A Brooklyn Thor Causing Ructions On Social Media
  8. Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
  9. Hasbro Reveals Mystique as Next Marvel Legends X-Men Animated Figure
  10. Titan Comics To Publish New (And Old) Conan Comic Books
  11. BOOM! Reprints Once & Future #1-6 w/ New Raúl Allén Covers in August
  12. Delver Season 2 Launches on Amazon Next Week, Dark Horse Next Year
  13. First Look at Power Rangers Unlimited… IN SPAAAAAAACE
  14. Dark Ride Brings Horror to Amusement Parks at Skybound in October
  15. ABLAZE to Publish Fight Class and Witch of Mine Webtoons Series
  16. Now TMNT Gets a Saturday Morning Adventures Comic from IDW
  17. Alan Moore Narrates Non-Binary BBC Sitcom, Streaming Globally For Free
  18. What If Shakespeare Was Clive Barker? Welcome To Shakespeare Unleashed
  19. DC Comics Teases Return Of Bloodwork For The Flash Season 9
  20. How Many Wonder Girls Does Young Justice Need For A Crisis Anyway?
  21. New World's Finest Composite Superman Ready For 60th Anniversary?
  22. Where's Lalo In Breaking Bad? The Daily LITG, 21st June 2022

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History

DC Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History in Daily LITG, 22nd June 2021
  1. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  2. Pokémon GO Changes Coming: Niantic To Add Sky Environment
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
  5. Spider-Spoilers: Another Spider-Villain Joins Sinister War This Week
  6. McFarlane Toys Gives Closer Look At 1966 Batman and Robin Figures
  7. Is Gwen Stacy Coming Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List?
  8. McFarlane Toys Enters the Batcave With Their Batman 1966 Playset
  9. The 1966 Batmobile Hits Gotham Streets Again With McFarlane Toys
  10. Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on MCU Long-Term; Wants "Solo" Spinoff
  11. Coca-Cola To Sponsor Free Comic Book Day For 2021
  12. IDW Ends My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Replaced By Generations
  13. Jeff Lemire's Post-Sweet Tooth Mazebook From Dark Horse Comics
  14. Spider-Spoilers: Another Spider-Villain Joins Sinister War This Week
  15. Z2 Comics Hires Devin Funches, Sells Direct To Comic & Record Stores
  16. Charlie Adlard Awards Scholarship To Joe Whale, Doodle Boy
  17. Is Gwen Stacy Coming Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List?
  18. Auction: Neil Gaiman/Dave McKean Black Orchid/Signal To Noise Artwork
  19. JMS, Olivier Coipel and Steve Englehart Added to Loki TV Credits
  20. Boom Studios' Save Yourself! Wants Laila Starr's Review Crown
  21. Simon Bisley Original Covers For Brooklyn Gladiator & Rai at Auction
  22. First Look At Fables Spinoff, Batman Vs Bigby From DC Comics
  23. Giovanni Battle Guide – The Daily LITG, 21st June 2021

LITG six years ago, David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural dominating the charts.

  1. Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
  2. Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
  3. Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
  4. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Promotes Milk? Klaus, Allison Dancing
  5. Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
  6. Funko Announces Marvel Black Light Series Exclusive to Target
  7. Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
  8. Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
  9. Mortal Kombat 11 Kitaan and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
  10. Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir

LITG seven years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.

  1. Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
  2. Amazon Offers to Ax "Stranger Things" to Appease Evangelicals
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Win Your Chance to Join The Gang!
  4. DC Officially Rebrands, Closes Vertigo, Renames Zoom and Ink
  5. "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
  6. Rick And Morty's Flesh Curtains Get Their Own Origin Comic in September

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Sana Amanat, VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics
  • Phil Elliott, co-creator of Illegal Alien
  • Mike Schneider, inker on Eb'nn.
  • Eric Reynolds, editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books
  • Mark Sable, writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable
  • Alan Gordon, inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar.
  • Kevin Fagan, cartoonist on Drabble.
  • Paul Simione, writer of Crackbusters comic.
  • Armando Gil, artist on Conan, Kazar, Micronauts.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.