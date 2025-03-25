Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: Rajskub's Gail the Snail Is Still Growing Into Her Body

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Mary Lynn Rajskub checked in to let fans know that Gail the Snail is still growing into her body.

We will readily admit that it was the crossover between FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary that finally broke our patience and got us psyched for Paddy's to open its doors for a 17th season (especially considering that means we will be getting the second episode of the crossover). As great as The Gang is, though, the show wouldn't work nearly as well if it wasn't for the "deep bench" of a supporting cast that have added to the show's magic for sixteen seasons. So when the amazing Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) took to social media to share a clip from their debut episode to show how quickly they can still slip back into Gail the Snail mode, we had to pass it along.

First introduced in the fifth season episode "The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention, Dennis (Howerton) and Dee's (Olson) cousin makes one interesting first impression with a "mashingly" brief sexual relationship of some type with Frank (DeVito). Gail makes her presence known in three additional episodes, Season 9's "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs," Season 13's "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot," and Season 16's "The Gang Goes Bowling."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rajskub on Who Made Gail So Snaily

During a visit to PeopleTV's Couch Surfing in February 2021, Rajskub was taken on a trip down career memory lane- with one of those stops being Gail the Snail. After a good laugh over the particularly spit-tastic clip they chose, Rajskub thinks she knows who's to blame for Gail the Snail being so snaily. "Looking at this clip, I want to blame Charlie Day for the spitting in particular," the actor revealed. "The three of them are so collaborative, and when I showed up, I didn't really pre-plan on how I was going to do the character… I remember I kept going back to the hair and makeup because we had to get that right line and I also didn't want to do a caricature of, like, a gross person."

