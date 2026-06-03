Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: Check Out "One Night Only" Arrivals & After-Party

Check out these official image galleries for The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE "black" carpet arrivals and after-party.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only brought AMC’s stars and creatives to NYC’s Beacon Theatre for a season premiere event.

Sam Reid unleashed full rock-god Lestat energy with live performances of Long Face, Big Bad Wolf, and more.

The Vampire Lestat celebration continued at Sony Hall, where DJ Jeremy Bastard kept the exclusive after-party raging.

Rolin Jones teased The Vampire Lestat Season 4 music is already in motion, praising Sam Reid and Daniel Hart.

By now, we all know what went down on Tuesday night. AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Jennifer Ehle, Noah Reid, and more, along with series creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and composer Daniel Hart, crashed NYC's Beacon Theatre to watch Sam Reid unleash his inner immortal rock god for The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE, presented by AMC and AMC+. Along with a special screening of the season premiere, Reid was in full-on Lestat mode for a raging concert that included performances of "Long Face," "Big Bad Wolf," "Your Biggest Fan," "The Loneliness," "Brutal Love," and "Butterscotch Bitch." After the festivities, an exclusive after-party was unleashed at Sony Hall, where DJ Jeremy Bastard delivered an insane set. Earlier, we released a look at the official image gallery spotlighting Reid's performance. For this go-around, we've got a massive image gallery that includes a look at the event's "black" carpet and after-party:

Here's a look at extended clips of Reid's performance from Dalton Ross, Editorial Director at Entertainment Weekly, and San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog:

Though an official green light hasn't been given by AMC Global Media, Jones shared that Composer Daniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 (with a fourth season expected to continue "The Vampire Lestat" perspective) – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season. Regarding the third season, Rollins made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success. "It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Rollins said.

In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Also joining the cast for the 2026-premiering "The Vampire Lestat" are Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) is officially set as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) is set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) is set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) is set as TC.

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