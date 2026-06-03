The Vampire Lestat: Check Out "One Night Only" Arrivals & After-Party

The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only brought AMC’s stars and creatives to NYC’s Beacon Theatre for a season premiere event.
Sam Reid unleashed full rock-god Lestat energy with live performances of Long Face, Big Bad Wolf, and more.
The Vampire Lestat celebration continued at Sony Hall, where DJ Jeremy Bastard kept the exclusive after-party raging.
Rolin Jones teased The Vampire Lestat Season 4 music is already in motion, praising Sam Reid and Daniel Hart.
By now, we all know what went down on Tuesday night. AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Jennifer Ehle, Noah Reid, and more, along with series creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and composer Daniel Hart, crashed NYC's Beacon Theatre to watch Sam Reid unleash his inner immortal rock god for The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE, presented by AMC and AMC+. Along with a special screening of the season premiere, Reid was in full-on Lestat mode for a raging concert that included performances of "Long Face," "Big Bad Wolf," "Your Biggest Fan," "The Loneliness," "Brutal Love," and "Butterscotch Bitch." After the festivities, an exclusive after-party was unleashed at Sony Hall, where DJ Jeremy Bastard delivered an insane set. Earlier, we released a look at the official image gallery spotlighting Reid's performance. For this go-around, we've got a massive image gallery that includes a look at the event's "black" carpet and after-party:
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of the marquee as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of the marquee as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Sheila Atim and Delainey Hayles attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Sheila Atim and Delainey Hayles attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jennifer Ehle attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jennifer Ehle attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Daniel Hart and Hannah Moscovitch attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Jacob Anderson and Delainey Hayles attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sam Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sam Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of custom cocktails as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of custom cocktails as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman (R) attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman (R) attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Christopher Heyerdahl (L) and Assad Zaman (R) attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Ella Ballentine attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Gopal Divan attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Michael Arden and Andy Mientus attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Kalyne Coleman attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Christopher Heyerdahl attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A DJ performs as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A DJ performs as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of atmosphere as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: <> attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of atmosphere as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of atmosphere as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of atmosphere as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Christopher Heyerdahl and Delainey Hayles attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Rolin Jones and Noah Reid attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Justin Kirk and Jacob Anderson attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Delainey Hayles attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Delainey Hayles attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Hannah Moscovitch attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Noah Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Noah Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Matthew Santos (L) and Daniel Hart (C)<> attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Noah Reid and Ryan Kattner<> attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: <> attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jacob Anderson attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jacob Anderson attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Damien Atkins attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Chris Geary attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Hilarie Burton attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sheila Atim attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sheila Atim attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jeanine Serralles attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Damon Duanno attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Ella Ballentine and Damon Duanno pose with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Gopal Divan poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Assad Zaman and Sam Reid greet fans during the AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sam Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jennifer Ehle attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jennifer Ehle attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sam Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sam Reid attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Assad Zaman attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Justin Kirk attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Mark Johnson attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Eric Bogosian attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Eric Bogosian attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch and Daniel Hart attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Matthew Santos attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: <> attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Daniel Hart, Hannah Moscovitch, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles and Rolin Jones attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Eric Bogosian, Jennifer Ehle, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Eric Bogosian, Jennifer Ehle, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: A view of gift bags as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Jacob Anderson and Delainey Hayles pose with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jacob Anderson attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: <> attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Damien Atkins poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Noah Reid poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Noah Reid poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Noah Reid poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Jeanine Serralles poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Chris Geary poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Delainey Hayles and Chris Geary attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: (L-R) Delainey Hayles and Chris Geary attend as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sheila Atim attends as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Sheila Atim poses with fans as AMC & AMC+ Present The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live Premiere Event on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for AMC/AMC+)
Though an official green light hasn't been given by AMC Global Media, Jones shared that Composer Daniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 (with a fourth season expected to continue "The Vampire Lestat" perspective) – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season. Regarding the third season, Rollins made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success. "It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Rollins said.
In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.
Also joining the cast for the 2026-premiering "The Vampire Lestat" are Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) is officially set as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) is set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) is set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) is set as TC.