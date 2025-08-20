Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: "We Do Let It Fly" in Tonight's Season 17 Finale: DeVito

Danny DeVito discusses tonight's Season 17 finale of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17E08: "The Golden Bachelor Live."

We know! We know! We can't believe that we've reached the Season 17 finale of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, either. But just as The Gang kicked off the season with a big crossover, they're going out the same way. Tonight, ABC's The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer will be on hand to help Frank (DeVito) along with his journey to the final rose ceremony. Before S17E08: "The Golden Bachelor Live" (directed by Todd Biermann and written by Day and Mac) hits our screens, DeVito shared what it was like venturing over into network reality dating show territory, and how they "let is fly" with the season finale.

Here's a look at what DeVito had to share about tonight's season finale, followed by highlights from last week's episode and what DeVito and Day had to share about the show's future:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day & DeVito on Season 18

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this summer, Day was asked if his previous comments about not knowing how much longer the series would run had impacted his writing for this season. "I did," Day explained. "I mean, I knew that there was an offer for a season 18 as well, and I knew that we all had discussed most likely wanting to do it, but I personally went into the writers' room last year as if it was my last chance to be in the writers' room. Fortunately, I think we're lining up everybody and we're going to come back for season 18."

As for future seasons, Day can't say, but he does note that this season has "reinvigorated" the team. "Beyond season 18, I don't know, it could quite possibly be the end. But I think there was something about writing this season and having David and John Cherin back in the writers room, and having Rob Rosell and David Hornsby and a little bit of some of the old gang back, and then having some of these episodes work so well was exciting in a way that reinvigorated everybody. So we'll see how long we can keep it going. But one season at a time."

Not long after, DeVito offered an update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier this year.

