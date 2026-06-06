Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals Their New Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026

LEGO is returning to a galaxy far, far away this holiday season with their newest Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 set

The countdown to the holidays begins as LEGO unveils its 2026 Star Wars Advent Calendar. This continues the annual tradition of festive daily builds for fans of the galaxy far, far away. Releasing as a new 293-piece set, inspired by the Star Wars The Mandalorian era, fans will be able to discover new minifigures, micro builds, and seasonal surprises as they kick off their 24-day countdown to Christmas. This year's lineup starts with The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Moff Gideon minifigures, all dressed in festive holiday sweaters.

The fun does not end there, as additional characters such as Carson Teva, an Offworld Jawa, and an IG droid. Star Wars fans will also be able to create multiple mini builds, including festive versions of iconic Star Wars vehicles from around the galaxy. This year's lineup consists of a holiday X-wing, the Razor Crest, Imperial Light Cruiser, TIE Fighter, speeder bike, and Sandcrawler. A few brick-built creatures are even included with this Star Wars Advent Calendar, like the Dewback, Mudhorn, Bantha, and more. The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 set is priced at $44.99 and is set to release on September 1, 2026.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026

"The LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2026 (75456) sparks daily creative fun for kids during the countdown to Christmas. Packed with collectible Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ themed mini building toys, this Advent calendar makes an exciting early Christmas gift for boys, girls and any fan ages 6 years old and up. Discover iconic characters as they've never been seen before: The Mandalorian and Moff Gideon LEGO minifigures, plus Grogu and Pit Droid LEGO figures all in holiday outfits."

"Mando and Grogu have complementary sweaters – Grogu's features an image of Mando and Mando's has an image of Grogu. Find 7 mini build vehicles, including an X-wing in festive colors. Look out for Blurrg, Mudhorn, Bantha and Dewback LEGO figures. Set contains 293 pieces.

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