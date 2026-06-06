Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

New LEGO Pokémon Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt Set Revealed

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Eevee and Lapras’s Treasure Hunt brings a 623-piece sea adventure with treasure-hunting play.

Lapras is the centerpiece at 6 inches tall, while Eevee rides a raft to a shipwreck with hidden treasure and surprises.

Three exclusive Smart Tags unlock Pokémon lights, sounds, and reactions through LEGO’s interactive Smart Brick system.

The Pokémon LEGO companion set launches August 1, 2026 for $59.99, with pre-orders live now at LEGO.

LEGO's Smart Play line continues with a larger adventure-focused set starring two fan-favorite characters: Eevee and Lapras. This 623-piece build follows the duo as they search for hidden treasure, using a map that leads them to a mysterious shipwreck. Lapras serves as the centerpiece of the set, measuring at a mighty 6" tall, 6.5"wide, and 5"deep. Three exclusive Smart Tags are included with this set, allowing both Pokémon to interact with LEGO's Smart Brick system.

The Smart Brick is LEGO's newest creation that will truly bring imagination to life, adding lights and sounds to your sets. This Eevee and Lapras set is a Companion set, so it will not include a Smart Brick. However, LEGO released two main All-in-One Pokémon sets that include Smart Bricks: Charizard vs. Jolteon and Pikachu Training House. When activated, the Smart Play features will introduce character-specific sounds, reactions, and effects that respond to various play scenarios. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Eevee & Lapras Treasure Hunt is priced at $59.99 and will release on August 1, 2026. Pre-orders are available now.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt

"Embark on a sea adventure with SMART Play™: Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt (72162). This LEGO® Pokémon™ building toy features Eevee with a posable tail and ears riding on a raft alongside the large Lapras, who has 4 movable flippers. Kids ages 8and up can enjoy endless role-play adventures as they help the pair follow a map to the shipwreck, lowering the mast to lift a rock and reveal a treasure chest full of coins and gems."

"Eevee, Lapras and the treasure box each incorporate a SMART Tag. This enables Pokémon to react to each other and kids' dynamic play with sounds, lights and more. Interactive features include a melody that plays as a Pokémon carries the treasure. Look for hidden treasure and move around to find it and hear the coin sound. This fun gift idea contains 623 pieces."

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