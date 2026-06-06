Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender S02 Behind-the-Scenes Look Introduces Toph

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at how Toph was brought to life and new preview images for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Article Summary Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 gets a behind-the-scenes spotlight on Toph’s live-action debut.

Miyako, Gordon Cormier, and the creative team break down how Toph’s earthbending powers were brought to life.

Season 2 follows Aang, Katara, and Sokka after the Northern Water Tribe victory as they head toward Ba Sing Se.

Aang meets Toph, a bold earthbending master who could become the key to his next step in Avatar training.

With less than three weeks to go until the penultimate season of Netflix's Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Kiawentiio (Katara), and Miyako (Toph)-starring Avatar: The Last Airbender, we're getting an even better look at what Season 2 has to offer – especially when it comes to Toph. First up, we have a look at the most recent set of preview images that were released. Following that, Miyako, Cormier, the cast, and the creative team take fans behind the scenes to show them how they were able to bring Toph's powers to live-action life.

After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful – Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 & 3 Notes

Here's a rundown of who has come aboard the streaming series with the second season:

Miya Cech as Toph

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat, Skyscraper) as Long Feng

Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer, Top of the Lake: China Girl) as Professor Zei

Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun, The Great Leap) as King Kuei

Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out, The Handmaid's Tale) as Joo Dee

Crystal Yu (Doctor Who, Good Omens) as Lady Beifong

Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder) as The Boulder

Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre) as General Sung

Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets, Battlestar Galactica) as Amita

Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong

Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li

Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa

Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, The Boogeyman) as Fei

Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama, and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

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