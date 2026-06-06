Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

New LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Offworld Sandcrawler Set Debuts

Return to the early days of The Mandalorian with LEGO’s newest set with the Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn

LEGO is taking fans back to the early days of Disney+'s The Mandalorian with a brand-new Sandcrawler & Mudhorn set. Featuring 1,683 pieces, the build recreates one of the series' most memorable encounters from Season 1. Once completed, the Sandcrawler measures 8" tall, 13.5" long, and 5" wide. This Offworld Sandcrawler will include steering controls, an opening front hatch, and two stud shooters for added action.

The set includes an impressive minifigure lineup featuring The Mandalorian, Kuiil, a Jawa Elder, two Offworld Jawas, and Grogu with his hover pram. Builders will also receive a fully poseable Mudhorn, allowing them to recreate the iconic battle from the show's first season. Additional accessories include a crate of scavenged droid parts, blue cookies, and two tents that can be arranged into a small scrap market display. The LEGO Star Wars Sandcrawler & Mudhorn is available for pre-order now and will release on August 1, 2026, for $199.99.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Offworld Sandcrawler

"Join The Mandalorian and Kuiil in negotiations with – and battles against – the Jawas with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn (75453) building toy for kids. It features a highly detailed recreation of an iconic sandcrawler in the same color scheme seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Season 1, a posable Mudhorn and its egg for Mando to battle for, Grogu with a hoverpram and 5 LEGO minifigures with accessories for pretend play."

"Push the Jawas' vehicle and turn one of the dials at the rear to steer; use the other dial to open and close the front hatch. It also has 2 stud shooters and opens for easy play inside the cockpit and main compartment, which includes cargo boxes containing droid parts and blue cookies to inspire imaginative play. Set contains 1,683 pieces."

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