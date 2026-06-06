Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus EP: Writers "About midway Through Season 2, Breaking It"

EP Gordon Smith offered an update on how the writing was going on Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2 and when filming is expected to start.

Article Summary Pluribus EP Gordon Smith says the writers are about halfway through breaking Season 2 for Apple TV+.

Smith says Pluribus Season 2 filming could begin by late 2026 or in early 2027 if writing stays on track.

Alison Tatlock says Pluribus Season 2 is deep in development, with the team excited but keeping details secret.

Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn stress Pluribus Season 2 is moving forward carefully, asking fans for patience.

Fans of Apple TV and Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus have been eagerly awaiting word on how production on the second season is shaping up. During a special event for the streaming series, which was also attended by Seehorn and co-stars Karolina Wydra, Carlos Manuel Vesga, and Samba Schutte, executive producer Gordon Smith shared an update on how the script writing is going. "We are working as hard as we can and as fast as we can, which isn't very fast, but it is the best we can do," Smith shared. "We are writing, we're about midway through Season 2, breaking it. We're doing the best we can, and we're hoping to get back to work shooting sometime hopefully by the end of this year or early next year."

During the first day of Deadline's Contenders TV in April, Seehorn and EP Alison Tatlock were on hand to offer a deep dive into the streaming series – and that included a quick update on how Season 2 is progressing. "We are in the thick of it, of season two. I, of course, cannot talk about it all, but we are very excited about it, and we're deep in it right now. So hang in there, because eventually it will be born," Tatlock shared.

At a press event for the streaming series back in February, Gilligan shared that the show's writers were "plugging away" on the new season – while also asking for patience from the fans. "And please, for all the folks, God bless you, if you like the show, thank you. Thank you for getting us here on this stage. And it takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did in the first season. And we appreciate everybody's patience. But it ain't gonna be 'The Pitt,' coming back every year. I wish it would be 'cause I think that's an awesome show."

By the time the final credits rolled on January's Golden Globes, Seehorn would walk away with the hardware for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a TV Series – Drama for her work on the series. In the press tent, Seehorn was asked about how things were looking with the second season. Reaffirming that the writers' room was already back at work, Seehorn made it clear that Gilligan wants to get things moving just as much as the fans do, but he wants to make sure the second season continues to build on what brought so many viewers to the streaming series. "I know he wants us to go as soon as possible. He's not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can. So we'll get back as fast as we can," Seehorn shared.

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