Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: fearfest

AMC's FearFest 2025 Welcomes Back "HalloQueen" Host Janelle Monáe

Horror Fan Janelle Monáe returns to host AMC's FearFest 2025, a month-long celebration with over 650 hours of films, series, and more.

Article Summary Janelle Monáe returns as host of AMC's FearFest 2025, bringing her signature "HalloQueen" energy.

FearFest 2025 features over 650 hours of horror films, series, and specials on AMC, AMC+, and Shudder.

BACARDÍ Rum and Kraft Heinz team up with immersive content and exclusive Halloween cocktails for fans.

Programming includes classics like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and lots more.

AMC and AMC+ revealed the official "FearFest" trailer featuring award-winning artist, musician, and horror enthusiast Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion, Antebellum, Homecoming), the official host of "FearFest" once again. In addition, some key sponsors are on board for the long-running, annual horror and genre programming event featuring over 650 hours of iconic horror film franchises, new series, specials, and more, including BACARDÍ Rum and Kraft Heinz as presenting sponsors.

This year's "FearFest" trailer, titled "Carnival of Frights," was brought to life by legendary, award-winning director and frequent Janelle Monáe collaborator, Alan Ferguson. Evoking a classical carnival experience but updated and stylized with everything keyed to a vibe that can only emanate from our official HalloQueen, the creative embodies Monáe's relationship with horror — artful, stylish, over-the-top, and fueled by her genuine passion and love of the genre. The joy of horror is at the forefront, featuring Monáe's nod to fan-favorite movie icons – from Freddy's terrifying finger blades to Michael's menacing knife.

AMC Networks has also conjured a thrilling partnership that crowns BACARDÍ Rum as the ultimate spirit of the season with a spine-tingling mix of custom content and immersive experiences. BACARDÍ Rum also serves as the title sponsor of Monáe's legendary Wondaween bash, in partnership with WME/Wondaland Arts Society, bringing unique cocktails to the most iconic Halloween celebration of the season, including Monáe's signature "FearFest" Halloween cocktail, the BACARDÍ Rave Yard Mojito. And fans can enjoy Monáe's curated list of favorite horror films for a special collection, "FearFest Favorites by Janelle Monáe" on AMC+, also sponsored by BACARDÍ Rum, and available to stream during the month of October.

Kraft Heinz is on board with an expanded cross-platform sponsorship spotlighting Velveeta in custom content across linear and social, and as sponsor of the "Best of FearFest" collection on AMC+ all month long."FearFest" programming highlights includes fan-favorite franchises and collections such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Friday the 13th, Final Destination and the Stephen King library including It (2017), IT the mini-series, The Shining (celebrating its 45th Anniversary) and Misery (celebrating its 35th Anniversary), as well as new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, an all-new series in the Anne Rice Universe, Talamasca: The Secret Order and ghoulish holiday specials including The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: FearFest double feature screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy vs. Jason.

The full "FearFest" schedule can be found at AMC's main website.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!