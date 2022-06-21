American Horror Stories Season 2 Key Art: Someone's Always Watching

While we await word on what's going on in NYC with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's 11th season of American Horror Story, we have a second season of the horror anthology spinoff American Horror Stories to haunt our summers. And to get that ball rolling ahead of the show's July 21st return, we have three versions of some key art that has all of the trappings to make that happen. Creepy pseudo-dolls staring back at you. Go on. Take a second… see? And that's just one of the reasons why we can't wait until the eight-episode horrorfest returns to our screens.

Back in August 2021, FX Networks announced some serious expansion to Murphy's "American" franchise with limited series American Sports Story and American Love Story– now here's a look:

"American Sports Story": The anthology series will focus on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through today's lens and from multiple perspectives. Written by Stu Zicherman (The Americans), the first season is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc from The Boston Globe and Wondery. Charting the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, the limited series explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture. Zicherman executive produces with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Brad Falchuk. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery (Dr. Death) will also executive produce alongside The Boston Globe's Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello.

"American Love Story": The anthology series is set to focus on sweeping true love stories that captured the world's attention, with the first focus being on the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel-gaze of tabloid media. The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts. Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson, Simpson, and Woodall will executive produce.