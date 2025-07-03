Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses, printwatch

PrintWatch: Exquisite TMNT/MMPR GI Joe Ultimate Hellfire Vigils & More

PrintWatch: Exquisite Corpses, TMNT/MMPR, GI Joe, Ultimate Spider-Man, Hellfire Vigil, Lost Fantasy, Lucky Devils, News From the Fallout + more

Article Summary Image launches multiple new printings, including Exquisite Corpses, GI Joe, Lost Fantasy, and more.

TMNT/Power Rangers III #1 gets a second printing from IDW even before the first issue hits shelves.

Marvel rolls out second printings for Hellfire Vigil, Ultimate Spider-Man, Green Goblin, and others.

Fresh covers, new arcs, and exclusive variant editions spotlight the latest hot titles and reprints.

PrintWatch: Image Comics has third printings of Exquisite Corpses #1 and second printings for Corpses #2, as well as GI Joe #7, Lost Fantasy #2, Lucky Devils #3, and News From The Fallout #1. Though we currently only have covers for the Corpses books… all out for the 30th of July.#

PrintWatch: IDW has the second printing for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Power Rangers III #1 for the 25th of September, even though the first printing isn't out yet.

PrintWatch: And then we have Marvel Comics second printings for Bring On The Bad Guys: Green Goblin, Hellfire Vigil, Ultimate Spider-Man #18, Captain America #1, Godzilla: Thor, Amazing Spider-Man #7 for the 14th of August. And we have the covers for Predator Vs Spider-=Man ]3 from previous Printwatches for the 7th.

EXQUISITE CORPSES #1 3RD PTG (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Michael Walsh, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Michael Walsh

SERIES PREMIERE Every five years on Halloween, the wealthiest families in America play a game. Twelve of the deadliest people in the world are dropped into a small town with just one goal: last killer standing wins. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine—this year's unlucky arena—the goal is much simpler. They must survive the night. Experience a comics event like no other, from the minds of JAMES TYNION IV & MICHAEL WALSH, as they lead a group of the most exciting voices in the industry. Over thirteen blood-soaked chapters, these creators will collaborate and compete to determine who wins and who dies—and the games begin in this triple-sized debut! $4.99 7/30/2025

EXQUISITE CORPSES #2 2ND PTG CVR A MICHAEL WALSH (MR)

(W) Michael Walsh, James Tynion IV (A) Marianna Ignazzi, Michael Walsh (CA) Michael Walsh

A knife-wielding zealot covered in human skin. A heartthrob with an axe. A pint-sized sociopath with a high-powered drone. The killers are descending on Oak Valley—and the body count is rising. Series creators MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN) and JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33) are joined by rising star MARIANNA IGNAZZI (Catwoman) to kick off the next bloody chapter in this year's can't-miss horror event! Each Cover C polybag variant will include one collectible trading card. Collect all 13 issues to make a complete card deck set. $4.99 7/30/2025

GI JOE #7 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD

GI JOE #7 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD VAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana, Lee Loughridge (CA) Jason Howard

**NEW STORY ARC **

A STANDALONE NIGHT FORCE COVERT OP! The FIRST APPEARANCE of the iconic BEACH HEAD! But is this really his last MISSION?!

The new G.I. JOE epic STARTS HERE. $3.99 7/30/2025

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Jeffrey Alan Love

MINISERIES PREMIERE. Writer CHRIS CONDON (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, Ultimate Wolverine) teams with visionary artist JEFFREY ALAN LOVE (The Last Battle at the End of the World, The Thousand Demon Tree) for a thrillingly dark sci-fi horror story unlike any you've seen before!

In 1962 Nevada, a nuclear bomb test goes horribly awry and unleashes a contaminate into the atmosphere that turns people rotten. Otis Fallows, a private in the U.S. Army who is present for the test and is the only known survivor, flees the secret army base in search of a safe haven—but does such a place exist? $3.99 7/30/2025

LOST FANTASY #2 2ND PTG

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Luca Casalanguida

Following the shocking events of Issue One, a new hunter is dispatched to get to the bottom of the killings in Montana.

Henry fights for his life. Why is it the ones we love that always hurt us the most? Plus: INDIGO CHILDREN EXODUS PART TWO!

The startling second chapter of the freshest fantasy on the stands is here! $4.99 7/30/2025

LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

The third circle of Hell is where they stick the gluttons—the folks who just want more! That's how you'll feel when you read the next installment of this infernally delectable title from the creators of EIGHT BILLION GENIES! Cam Stane and Starr Winslow have seen their lives greatly improve since they began working with their shoulder devils, Collar and Rake. But enough is never enough, and the higher they go, the more temptation they face. PLUS: two devils make out at a beatnik bar! $3.99 7/30/2025

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1 ZB 2nd Printing (Dressed, Nishijima)

By Jodi Nishijima, Ryan Parrott, Vincenzo Federici Sep 25, 2025

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1 MATTEO DELLA FONTE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1 LEE BERMEJO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Marc Guggenheim, Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Matteo Della Fonte

Aug 14, 2025 $4.99

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1 LUCIANO VECCHIO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1 ROSE BESCH RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Jed MacKay, Marvel Various, Netho Diaz, Luciano Vecchio

Aug 14, 2025 $7.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 JOHN ROMITA JR. 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 LEE BERMEJO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., Lee Bermejo

Aug 14, 2025 $4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18 IBAN COELLO RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Iban Coello

Aug 14, 2025 $4.99

GODZILLA VS. THOR #1 MARK BAGLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

GODZILLA VS. THOR #1 E.M. GIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron, Mark Bagley

Aug 14, 2025 $4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 BEN HARVEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 JOHN ROMITA JR. RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti, Ben Harvey

Aug 14, 2025 $5.99

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #3 PAULO SIQUEIRA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #3 PATRICK GLEASON RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

By Benjamin Percy, Marcelo Ferreira, Paulo Siqueira Aug 7, 2025 $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!