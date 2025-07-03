Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, wonder woman

First App. of Wonder Woman Comes to McFarlane's Page Punchers

Step into the DC Multiverse before the Crisis arrives as McFarlane Toys debuts new Page Punchers with Wonder Woman

Article Summary Wonder Woman's first appearance gets a tribute with a new McFarlane Toys Page Punchers 7-inch figure.

Figure features Diana's classic Golden Age look and comes with extra hands and a figure stand.

Includes a reprint of Wonder Woman #1, spotlighting her iconic early comic book adventures.

Available to pre-order now for $29.99, this collectible ships in August 2026 and is in high demand.

Wonder Woman first appeared in All-Star Comics #8, which was published back in December 1941. Created by William Moulton Marston and artist H.G. Peter, she was designed as a feminist icon who embodied strength, compassion, and truth. Born as Princess Diana of Themyscira, this heroine is an Amazon warrior gifted with divine powers and armed with magical artifacts like the Lasso of Truth and indestructible bracelets. Her origin has changed over the years, but the original one focused on her being a demigoddess who leaves her isolated paradise to fight injustice in the world of men.

McFarlane Toys is now turning back the clock with a new DC Comics Page Punchers figure featuring Wonder Woman's first appearance. She is wearing her classic outfit with a shirt, and comes with swappable hands. However, this Page Punchers release will come with a reprint of Wonder Woman #1 featuring Princess Diana in retro DC action. Pre-orders are already online and selling out fast for $29.99, with an August 2026 release date.

Wonder Woman #1 – McFarlane Toys DC Comics (Page Punchers)

"The origin of Wonder Woman continues from ALL STAR COMICS #8! The Amazon Princess arrives in Man's World with the wounded Steve Trevor™. This story also explains the origin of Wonder Woman's secret identity of Diana Prince and features the first appearance of the iconic Invisible Jet!"

Product Features:

Wonder Woman is based on her look from the 1st appearance comic

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 4 extra hands and base

Also includes English-only reprint Wonder Woman #1 comic book

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

