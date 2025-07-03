Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Want Answers From James Gunn, WBD: S08E07 Cold Open

Rick and Morty aren't happy with what James Gunn and WBD did to their favorite franchise in the cold open to S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction."

Article Summary Rick and Morty want answers from James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery over changes to their beloved RoboTrees franchise.

The S08E07 cold open sees Rick hilariously protesting the latest RoboTrees film in trademark outrageous fashion.

In "Ricker Than Fiction," Rick and Morty try writing the next installment of their favorite movie series.

Dan Harmon shares insights on how long Rick and Morty might continue—and what might finally end the show.

After getting a look at the promo trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" earlier this week, we're getting a chance to check out the cold open for this weekend's next chapter. It seems like our dimension-hopping duo isn't too happy with what director and EP James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery have done with their favorite film franchise, RoboTrees. How can we tell? Rick taking a piss on the television was a dead giveaway. And guess where Rick and Morty are heading to address their concerns? Here's a hint: it's a studio known for its water tower.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7: "Ricker than Fiction" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7: "Ricker than Fiction" – Rick and Morty write the next instalment of their favourite movie franchise.

Dan Harmon on Knowing When to Say, "When"

As series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder have previously shared, the team is already hammering out the tenth season, but there's always a bigger question that hovers over a show once it breaks past a fifth season. How much longer can we expect the Emmy Award-winning animated series to be gracing our screens? Based on what Harmon had to share heading into the current season, it sounds like our dimension-hopping duo won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"It's almost like out of our hands. My feeling is that if we started bothering, if we went like, 'Let's take a bow and finish on top!' I think the unspoken answer to that would be like, 'On top of what? You're already like wallpaper,' a fixture. I think our job is, to us, playing the game properly is to just see if we can set a record for distance and find joy every single episode. Because I don't know what ribbon we would get from what committee for having the restraint and bravery to after all we've done and been through to go like in season 13 [we're done]," Harmon shared with Cinemablend.

That said, Harmon added that they would know when the time would be to pull the plug on the show. "I can say look, if it's fatigue, if the show starts to suck and we go like, 'Look, the show sucks now, let's stop making it.' That would be a different kind of 'Fine. Great. Here's your award for honesty and self-awareness,' or whatever," he shared. "But, I think that in a world where like hit shows that have a plan for an ending and does a graceful, wonderful ending, I mean, those shows get to, you know, they, they're like eight episodes long, 6 to 2 seasons."

