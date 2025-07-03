Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: Charlize Theron Will Be On Set For 2 Weeks

Charlize Theron hasn't shot her scene for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey yet, but revealed that she'll only spend two weeks on set.

Article Summary Charlize Theron will play Circe and spend just two weeks filming her scenes for The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan continues production on his epic adaptation of Homer’s classic for Universal Pictures.

The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast and is set for a major theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

Nolan’s partnership with Universal follows Oppenheimer’s box office and awards season success.

The first trailer for The Odyssey is in theaters, but the movie is very much still shooting. It's a massive story, it's not called an "epic poem" for nothing, with a ton of characters played by some of the biggest actors in Hollywood. That means trying to figure out when everyone can make it to set would be quite the balancing act, but it sounds like director Christopher Nolan is bringing in the actors with smaller roles when they are between jobs or press tours. Charlize Theron is wrapping up press for The Old Guard 2, and it appears she is getting ready to head to the set. She recently confirmed that she is playing Circe, and in a long interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked about the scope of the film compared to other projects she has been on.

"Well, I haven't been there yet," Theron revealed. "Like you guys, I'm just hearing and seeing everything from afar. I'm leaving in three weeks or something like that, and I feel like I'm going to be the new kid on the block. I know it's epic from reading the script, but for myself, I'm only there for two weeks, I think. Chris is the kind of filmmaker who knows exactly what's in his head, and he knows the movie that he's making, so I am going to go with that. But doing Fury Road and shooting it for a hundred days, that was as epic as I've ever gone."

It says a lot about Mad Max: Fury Road , not to mention the other massive productions Theron has been on over the years, that a Nolan-directed adaptation of one of the most famous stories isn't at the top of the list of the biggest productions she has been on.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October 2024, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards season. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Iddo Goldberg, John Leguizamo, and Michael Vlamis have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the heyday of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!