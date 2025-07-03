Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals DC Comics Merciless & Batman Who Laughs 2-Pack

Step into the DC Multiverse before the Crisis arrives as McFarlane Toys debuts a new DC Comics Dark Multiverse 2-Pack

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Comics 2-Pack featuring the Merciless and Batman Who Laughs action figures

The Merciless is a Batman-Ares fusion from Earth -12, debuting an unmasked head sculpt and red armor deco

Batman Who Laughs returns with his signature crown outfit and shares a themed display base with Merciless

Exclusive Gold Label 2-Pack available for pre-order at $79.99, shipping in August 2025 at select retailers

The Merciless is another one of the feared alternate versions of Batman that was introduced in DC's Dark Nights: Metal event. Originating from Earth -12 in the Dark Multiverse, this Batman had a relationship with Wonder Woman as the world broke out into war to fight. However, this version of Bruce fused with the war god Ares after defeating him in battle, sacrificing love and his moral compass to be the thing he was supposed to destroy. Taking on the title, The Merciless, he would soon join the Batman Who Laughs and his own League to invade the main DC Comics Universe.

The Batman Who Laughs and the Merciless are back from the Dark Multiverse as the Crisis approaches with a new Gold Label Exclusive 2-Pack. Both figures feature new deco, with The Merciless getting new red armor and the first-ever unmasked head sculpt. The Batman Who Laughs will feature his crowned outfit, and a themed display base will be included. Pre-orders are already live at select retailers for $79.99, with an August 2025 release date.

DC Comics Merciless & Batman Who Laughs 2-Pack

"He is Batman's greatest nightmare come to literal life. The Batman Who Laughs is Bruce Wayne from a world in the Dark Multiverse where he has been infected with The Joker's nanotoxin. Possessing a mind capable of thinking like both Batman and his greatest nemesis the Batman Who Laughs has risen to a higher power than any mortal before him."

"From Earth -12 comes the bloodthirsty Merciless, a nightmarish fusion of Batman and Ares. Clad in blazing armor and wielding the God Killer sword, this member of the Dark Knights is a supremely powerful warmonger, taking all of the best tactical skills of Batman and pairing them with the might of Ares. Accessories include sword, unmasked Merciless head and large figure display base.

