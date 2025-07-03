Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: "Vampire Weekend" Excerpt: Yaz's Life Without The Doctor

Big Finish released an audio excerpt of the cold open to "Doctor Who: Vampire Weekend," the first new Thirteenth Doctor/Yaz audio adventure.

Big Finish has released an audio excerpt from Doctor Who: Vampire Weekend, the first episode of their upcoming season of the Thirteenth Doctor and Yazmin Khan stories. Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill return as the Doctor and Yaz in a series of twelve stories that take place after Ryan and Graham leave the TARDIS.

In "Vampire Weekend", it's Gina's hen-do and her Maid of Honour has booked a large manor in the Peak District. All her friends should be here – including Yasmin Khan, who's been mysteriously quiet whilst away on her travels. But Yaz is bringing a guest. Someone who isn't invited. Someone who might prove a little disruptive. The Doctor is joining the celebrations. Unfortunately, so is an ancient enemy…

The official excerpt features Gill as Yaz and is the cold open to the episode. Here, she's monologuing as many episodes of Doctor Who have a tendency to do, offering a rundown of what's been happening since we last checked in. Yaz has not seen The Doctor for a while and is trying to settle into normie life, trying to convince herself that life back on Earth with family and friends, dealing with an upcoming hen doo (British slang for bachelorette party) are as significant as fighting Daleks and Cybermen.

It's a wee bit wordy as the official Big Finish podcast recently played a 10-minute excerpt from "Vampire Weekend" featuring Yaz and her friends going to the place where the party was being planned. Her shock at The Doctor suddenly showing up with a pack of hens is because she took the meaning of "hen do" a bit too literally, and then all hell starts to break loose. That except would have made a better preview of the episode because it was all characters and action and funny dialogue rather than just an opening monologue. But more Doctor and Yaz is never a bad thing..

Doctor Who: Vampire Weekend is out in July 2025.

