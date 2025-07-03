Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza Releases One More Overview Video

Nintendo dropped one more overview video for Donkey Kong Bananza, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 this month

Article Summary Nintendo unveils a concise Donkey Kong Bananza overview video ahead of the Switch 2 release.

Join Donkey Kong and new ally Pauline as they explore Ingot Isle's golden banana-filled Underground World.

Unleash new Kong abilities: Dive Punch, Hand Slap, and Bananza Transformations powered by Pauline's singing.

Play solo or team up in local and online co-op modes using innovative Joy-Con 2 and GameShare features.

Nintendo released a brand-nmew video this morning for Donkey Kong Bananza, giving a shorter overview of the game. If you watched the Direct video a few weeks ago, this is the same thing, only its under nine minutes. So no new information, just what we know condensed. Enjoy the video here as the game arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17, 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza kicks off in Ingot Isle, where the discovery of the century has just been made within its cavernous depths: golden bananas! This turns out to be excellent news for renowned banana fan Donkey Kong, who just happens to be there for this incredible find. However, just before DK can indulge in the gilded treats, a tempest sends him hurtling deeper into the depths of the planet. There, he meets a mysterious new ally in Odd Rock, who turns out to be a talented young singer named Pauline! Together, the pair explore the vast Underground World by smashing, crashing, jumping and singing their way through it. A rollicking adventure you can play solo or in co-op with a friend, Donkey Kong Bananza gives you new ways to cut loose and unleash your inner Kong!

New Ways to Smash and Bash: As Donkey Kong, you will be able to utilize powerful abilities to smash your way through obstacles and enemies and even unearth discoveries! Use Dive Punch to drill deep into the earth, roll yourself over obstacles, and perform a Hand Slap to help locate hidden items. You can also tear off chunks of ground to either throw at enemies or ride on top of by Turf Surfing and more. These abilities can even be combined for maximum mayhem!

As Donkey Kong, you will be able to utilize powerful abilities to smash your way through obstacles and enemies and even unearth discoveries! Use Dive Punch to drill deep into the earth, roll yourself over obstacles, and perform a Hand Slap to help locate hidden items. You can also tear off chunks of ground to either throw at enemies or ride on top of by Turf Surfing and more. These abilities can even be combined for maximum mayhem! Bananza Transformations: While this unlikely duo explores the Underground World, Pauline can enhance Donkey Kong's destructive ability and even make him temporarily transform through the power of her singing! Collecting gold builds up their Bananergy, which allows Pauline's singing to activate the transformations, each with its own specialties. Like Kong Bananza, that makes Donkey Kong super strong, Zebra Bananza which makes him faster and lets him dash for short distances and Ostrich Bananza that allows DK to fly and drop Egg Bombs on enemies!

While this unlikely duo explores the Underground World, Pauline can enhance Donkey Kong's destructive ability and even make him temporarily transform through the power of her singing! Collecting gold builds up their Bananergy, which allows Pauline's singing to activate the transformations, each with its own specialties. Like Kong Bananza, that makes Donkey Kong super strong, Zebra Bananza which makes him faster and lets him dash for short distances and Ostrich Bananza that allows DK to fly and drop Egg Bombs on enemies! Co-Op Play: By sharing a Joy-Con 2 controller, you and a friend can control Donkey Kong and Pauline separately in local co-op play. Unleash Pauline's vocal blasts using the Joy-Con 2 controller's mouse functionality! You can also use GameShare1 to share the game and play in co-op with another player locally even if they don't have the game themselves and use GameChat2 to invite friends online to join you via voice or video chat.

